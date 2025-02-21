NKGen Biotech Doses First FTD Patient With Troculeucel Under FDA Compassionate Use

(RTTNews) - NKGen Biotech (NKGN), Friday revealed the administration of the first dose of its autologous NK cell therapy, troculeucel, to a frontotemporal dementia or FTD patient under an FDA-cleared compassionate use IND.

This marks a pivotal progress for NKGen's efforts to explore the potential of troculeucel for neurodegenerative diseases, particularly FTD, for which no disease-modifying treatments currently exist.

The patient, carrying the C9orf72 gene mutation, will be closely monitored by Dr. Mario Mendez at UCLA.

This collaboration represents an important step in NKGen's exploration of NK cell therapies for treating neurodegenerative conditions, including FTD.

NKGen's ongoing efforts with troculeucel aim to provide novel therapeutic approaches for FTD and other neurodegenerative diseases, where neuroinflammation plays a key role in disease progression.

The compassionate use dosing sets the foundation for future clinical investigations into NKGen's NK cell therapy for these challenging conditions.

Currently, NKGN is trading at $0.62, up by 37.46 percent on the Nasdaq.

