Is NKE Stock a Buy or Value Trap After Its 2026 Reset Effort?

NIKE, Inc. NKE is asking investors to look past a difficult reset. The brand still has scale, cash resources and early traction in performance categories, but demand has not recovered evenly.



That tension makes the stock hard to frame as a clean bargain. A lower share price helps, yet weak estimates, channel pressure and valuation concerns still matter.

NKE Valuation Still Looks Hard to Defend

NKE traded at $42.89 as of July 8, 2026, while the price target stood at $36. The gap points to limited confidence that the reset has already created an attractive entry point.



The valuation case is also difficult. The stock traded at 23.02X forward 12-month earnings, above the Zacks sub-industry’s 20.36X, the sector’s 16.76X and the S&P 500’s 21.14X. Its trailing 12-month price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32X was also above the industry’s 26.12X and the S&P 500’s 26.98X.



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NIKE Earnings Beat Does Not End Debate

NIKE’s fiscal fourth-quarter results were better than expected. Earnings of 20 cents per share topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 11 cents, while revenues of $10.97 billion exceeded the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $10.85 billion.



The beat did not remove the larger concern. Revenues still dipped 1% year over year and fell 4% on a currency-neutral basis. Gross margin expanded 890 basis points to 49.2%, but that included a 900-basis-point benefit from the expected recovery of International Emergency Economic Powers Act tariffs. Management expects reported revenues to decline in the low-to-mid-single digits in the fiscal first quarter of 2027.

NIKE, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

NIKE, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | NIKE, Inc. Quote

NKE Balance Sheet Gives It Staying Power

NIKE’s financial position remains a meaningful offset to the operating pressure. Cash and short-term investments totaled $9 billion at the end of fiscal 2026, giving management flexibility as it works through inventory, channel and category resets.



Long-term debt was $5.94 billion, down 15.5% sequentially, while the current portion of long-term debt was $2 billion. NIKE also returned about $2.5 billion to shareholders in fiscal 2026, including $2.4 billion of dividends and $123 million of share repurchases.

NIKE Risks Still Outweigh the Setup

The recovery still lacks breadth. Greater China revenues declined 12% on a reported basis and 17% on a currency-neutral basis in the fiscal fourth quarter, with weakness across NIKE Direct, digital and wholesale. Fiscal 2026 Greater China revenues fell 11% on a reported basis and 13% on a currency-neutral basis.



NIKE Direct remains another drag, with fiscal fourth-quarter revenues down 7% on a reported basis and 9% on a currency-neutral basis. Converse revenues dropped 32% on a reported basis and 34% on a currency-neutral basis. adidas AG ADDYY is a direct global athletic-footwear and apparel rival. Birkenstock Holding plc BIRK gives investors a public footwear peer with a lifestyle and premium comfort profile.

NKE Ratings Reinforce a Wait-and-See View

The bottom line is that NIKE has the resources and brand power to keep rebuilding, but the stock does not yet offer a clean investment case. Wholesale improvement, North America growth and performance sports momentum are positives, but they are competing with weak direct-channel trends, China pressure and valuation risk.



NKE currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). It also has a Value Score of D, Growth Score of F, Momentum Score of F and VGM Score of F. The current fiscal year earnings estimate has moved down 2.49% over the past four weeks and 10.46% over the past 12 weeks.



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimate revisions, while the Style Scores help investors assess value, growth and momentum characteristics alongside the rank. For NKE, that combination supports patience until there is clearer evidence that the reset is translating into sustained, broad-based top-line improvement.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.