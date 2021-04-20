NKE Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Nike (Symbol: NKE) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $126.73, changing hands as low as $125.70 per share. Nike shares are currently trading down about 4.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NKE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NKE's low point in its 52 week range is $84.11 per share, with $147.95 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $126.64. The NKE DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

