NKE Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of Nike (Symbol: NKE) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $90.85, changing hands as low as $88.73 per share. Nike shares are currently trading down about 1.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NKE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NKE's low point in its 52 week range is $77.07 per share, with $105.62 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $90.77. The NKE DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

