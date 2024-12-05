Nkarta’s Ntrust-2 trial of NKX019 in myasthenia gravis begins enrollment

Nkarta (NKTX) announced the opening of Ntrust-2 to enrollment and the IND clearance for an investigator-sponsored trial that will evaluate NKX019, Nkarta’s allogeneic, CD19-directed chimeric antigen receptor NK-cell therapy, in patients with myasthenia gravis, or MG. Ntrust-2, a multi-center clinical trial, will evaluate NKX019 across three parallel cohorts, including patients with systemic sclerosis, idiopathic inflammatory myopathy and ANCA-associated vasculitis. The trial will assess the safety of NKX019 as well as its ability to enable long-term remissions via a “reset” of the immune system through the elimination of pathogenic B cells. The IST is designed to enroll patients with myasthenia gravis and will evaluate safety and clinical outcomes. Myasthenia gravis is an autoimmune disorder where communication between nerves and muscles is disrupted. There is currently no cure for MG, and treatment typically requires chronic immunosuppressive medicines. Preliminary data from Ntrust-1 and Ntrust-2 are anticipated in 2025.

