Nkarta Prices $240 Mln Offering; Stock Up Over 16%

(RTTNews) - Nkarta, Inc. (NKTX), a biopharmaceutical firm focused on engineered natural killer cell therapies, on Monday announced that it has priced an offering of 21,010,000 shares at $10 per share and pre-funded warrants to purchase 3,000,031 shares at $9.9999 a warrant.

Gross proceeds to Nkarta from the offering, to be closed on or about March 27, are expected to be at around $240.1 million.

The company intends to use the net proceeds to fund the continued research and clinical development of NKX019, to boost internal manufacturing capabilities, and for general corporate purposes.

Leerink Partners, TD Cowen, Stifel and Mizuho are acting as joint book runners for the offering.

NKTX was trading up by 16.26 percent at $10.37 in the pre-market trade on the Nasdaq.

