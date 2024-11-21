Nkarta price target lowered to $16 from $20 at Mizuho

Mizuho lowered the firm’s price target on Nkarta (NKTX) to $16 from $20 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The analyst updated models in the biotechnology group following the Q3 reports. The firm removed the potential contribution of NKX019 in large B-cell malignancies, upon Nkarta announcing that it will no longer further development in this indication.
