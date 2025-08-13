Key Points Net loss per share (GAAP) of $(0.31) came in ahead of expectations, beating analyst estimates by $0.04 (GAAP).

Operating expenses (GAAP) declined year over year with cash reserves of $334.0 million as of June 30, 2025, supporting operations into 2029.

No new clinical efficacy or safety data released, leaving key trials as upcoming catalysts for the business.

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in allogeneic NK cell therapies for autoimmune diseases, reported its second-quarter earnings on August 12, 2025, covering results for the period ended June 30, 2025. The most notable outcome was a net loss per share of $(0.31) (GAAP), which was better than analyst estimates by $0.04 (GAAP) per share. Revenue was again zero, as the company remains pre-commercial, matching Wall Street’s expectations. Operating expenses (GAAP) declined year over year, cash reserves remain robust, and management highlighted continued execution across ongoing clinical trials. Overall, the quarter reinforced Nkarta's financial stability and ongoing pipeline progress, though critical clinical data readouts are still ahead.

Business Overview and Strategic Focus Areas

Nkarta is a biotechnology company developing allogeneic, off-the-shelf natural killer (NK) cell therapies for immune-mediated diseases. Its business centers around engineering NK cells to target and eliminate diseased cells, offering a potential alternative to autologous cell therapies, which use a patient’s own cells.

The company's top priority is advancing NKX019, its lead product candidate targeting CD19-positive B cells implicated in autoimmune diseases. Success hinges on clinical efficacy, manufacturing scale, regulatory execution, competitive positioning, and maximizing its intellectual property. Nkarta's progress in these strategic areas will determine its position in the rapidly evolving cell therapy market.

Quarter in Review: Clinical, Financial, and Operational Progress

The period did not include new efficacy or safety readouts for its NKX019 programs. Instead, management focused on clinical trial enrollment and upcoming milestones. Nkarta continued enrolling patients in its Ntrust-1 and Ntrust-2 trials, targeting indications such as lupus nephritis, primary membranous nephropathy, systemic sclerosis, idiopathic inflammatory myopathy, and ANCA-associated vasculitis. Ntrust-1 allows for up to 24 patients enrolled, while Ntrust-2 aims for up to 36. The company again confirmed that preliminary data from these trials will become available in the second half of 2025.

In both trials, three doses of the NKX019 cell therapy are given after a preparatory treatment that temporarily reduces certain blood cells (lymphodepletion). No patients in the main trials receive supplemental cytokines (signaling proteins used to modulate immune cells) or antibody-based drugs, allowing Nkarta to test whether its therapy can be effective as a standalone, or "single-agent," treatment. The company’s approach is designed to potentially speed regulatory review and approval if successful. Translational work in the trials, such as monitoring autoantibody and cytokine changes, will provide deeper insights into therapy mechanisms.

On the financial side, Research and development (R&D) costs (GAAP) dropped to $20.8 million from $23.1 million in Q2 2024, and general and administrative (G&A) expenses (GAAP) fell to $6.4 million from $7.6 million in Q2 2024. Net loss (GAAP) narrowed to $23.0 million from $25.0 million in Q2 2024. Interest income (GAAP) decreased to $4.0 million. Total assets (GAAP) declined to $448.3 million as of June 30, 2025, while liabilities (GAAP) were $90.6 million.

Nkarta’s cash, cash equivalents, and investment balance was $334.0 million as of June 30, 2025, down from $380.5 million (GAAP cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and investments) at the start of the year, December 31, 2024. This provides a self-reported 'cash runway' to fund operations into 2029. The company's release noted, "Cash balance of $334.0 million on June 30, 2025, including cash, cash equivalents and investments, expected to fund operations into 2029."

From a strategic and leadership perspective, Nkarta appointed Dr. Shawn Rose as Chief Medical Officer and Head of R&D. Dr. Rose brings experience in developing approved therapies for autoimmune conditions. The company’s manufacturing infrastructure, which includes two Good Manufacturing Practice (cGMP) facilities in South San Francisco, remained unchanged in scale. These proprietary technologies allow for expansion and cryopreservation of NK cells, which are central to the vision of cost-effective, scalable cell therapies. However, no new data on cost efficiency or production volumes was disclosed for the quarter.

Looking Ahead: Guidance and Key Upcoming Milestones

Management did not provide new financial guidance or revised forecasts beyond confirming that current cash resources will fund planned operations into 2029. The most anticipated upcoming milestone is the preliminary data readout from the Ntrust-1 and Ntrust-2 clinical trials in the second half of 2025. These results will be critical in determining whether NKX019 can produce meaningful clinical responses in patients with autoimmune diseases, and whether the product’s approach is feasible as a stand-alone therapy without need for extra supportive drugs.

For the next several quarters, investors are likely to focus on enrollment rates and cash burn. New manufacturing metrics or partnership announcements would also be material. Competitive dynamics remain intense, with rival biotechs including Fate Therapeutics and Cellectis actively developing their own NK cell therapies. The company's ability to maintain cost control, execute on trial milestones, and translate its science into regulatory progress will be closely watched. NKTX does not currently pay a dividend.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,060%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 182% for the S&P 500.

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 13, 2025

JesterAI is a Foolish AI, based on a variety of Large Language Models (LLMs) and proprietary Motley Fool systems. All articles published by JesterAI are reviewed by our editorial team, and The Motley Fool takes ultimate responsibility for the content of this article. JesterAI cannot own stocks and so it has no positions in any stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nkarta. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.