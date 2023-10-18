Nkarta (NKTX) Rallies 112% as FDA Clears IND for Lupus Drug

Nkarta, Inc. NKTX announced that the FDA has cleared the investigational new drug (IND) application to move its investigational candidate, NKX019, into clinical studies for the treatment of lupus nephritis (LN), an autoimmune disease. The company’s stock swiftly surged 112.2% on Tuesday in response.

NKX019 is Nkarta’s allogeneic and CD19-directed CAR NK cell therapy candidate, which uses the NK cell-based approach to make cell therapies for autoimmune diseases, such as LN, through improved access and tolerability.

Following the IND clearance, the planned dose escalation clinical study will evaluate the safety and clinical activity of NKX019 in patients with refractory LN. Per Nkarta, patients enrolled in the proposed study will be divided into two cohorts receiving three doses of NKX019 at 1 billion or 1.5 billion cells per dose on Days 0, 7 and 14.

Before treatment with NKX019, patients enrolled in the early-stage study will undergo lymphodepletion with single-agent cyclophosphamide, an agent with an established safety profile in systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and LN.

The company plans to enroll up to 12 patients in the study. The first patient is expected to be enrolled in the first half of 2024. A clinical update from the study is also anticipated in 2024.

LN is a severe case of SLE, an autoimmune disease characterized by abnormal B cell function and autoantibody production. Per NKTX, 40% of the approximately 200,000 patients in the United States, who have been diagnosed with SLE, develop LN. Furthermore, a significant percentage of LN patients progress to end-stage kidney disease, which is often fatal. This represents a serious unmet medical need.

Nkarta is also currently evaluating NKX019 in other B cell-derived malignancy indications in clinical studies. An update from the study is expected in mid-2024.

In the same press release, the company reported several cost-saving measures as part of its corporate update to extend its projected cash runway into 2026 while advancing its multiple cell therapy programs.

The company is planning to cut down its workforce and limit the number of new hires in the future as part of its cost-saving measures. Nkarta is also looking to centralize its operations to a single location and optimize its manufacturing platform to ensure early success.

In a separate press release, Lupus Therapeutics, a subsidiary of Lupus Research Alliance, announced a collaboration with Nkarta to provide the latter with advisory services and support to accelerate the early-stage development of NKX109 to treat LN.

Apart from NKX019, NKTX has another clinical-stage candidate, NKX101, which is currently undergoing early-stage development for the treatment of acute myelogenous leukemia (AML). NKX101 is the company’s allogeneic and off-the-shelf CAR NK cell therapy candidate.

Nkarta is currently enrolling additional patients in the AML study and expects to report preliminary safety and response datafrom these additional patients in the first half of 2024.

Nkarta currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Nkarta currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

