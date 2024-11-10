News & Insights

NJS Co., Ltd. Reports Profit Surge and Dividend Increase

November 10, 2024 — 11:23 pm EST

NJS Co., Ltd. (JP:2325) has released an update.

NJS Co., Ltd. reported a slight increase in net sales for the nine months ending September 30, 2024, reaching ¥17,171 million, with a significant rise in operating profit by 60.7% compared to the previous period. The company also announced a forecasted annual dividend increase to ¥95.00 for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024.

