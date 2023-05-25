NJR Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of New Jersey Resources Corp (Symbol: NJR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $48.27, changing hands as low as $47.96 per share. New Jersey Resources Corp shares are currently trading down about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NJR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NJR's low point in its 52 week range is $38.0704 per share, with $55.84 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $48.45.

