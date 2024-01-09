NJDCY vs. OLED: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

Investors with an interest in Electronics - Miscellaneous Components stocks have likely encountered both Nidec Corp. (NJDCY) and Universal Display Corp. (OLED). But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now? We'll need to take a closer look.

Everyone has their own methods for finding great value opportunities, but our model includes pairing an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system with a strong Zacks Rank. The Zacks Rank is a proven strategy that targets companies with positive earnings estimate revision trends, while our Style Scores work to grade companies based on specific traits.

Nidec Corp. has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while Universal Display Corp. has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now. This system places an emphasis on companies that have seen positive earnings estimate revisions, so investors should feel comfortable knowing that NJDCY is likely seeing its earnings outlook improve to a greater extent. However, value investors will care about much more than just this.

Value investors also try to analyze a wide range of traditional figures and metrics to help determine whether a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

Our Value category grades stocks based on a number of key metrics, including the tried-and-true P/E ratio, the P/S ratio, earnings yield, and cash flow per share, as well as a variety of other fundamentals that value investors frequently use.

NJDCY currently has a forward P/E ratio of 19, while OLED has a forward P/E of 38.52. We also note that NJDCY has a PEG ratio of 1.30. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. OLED currently has a PEG ratio of 2.35.

Another notable valuation metric for NJDCY is its P/B ratio of 2.07. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, OLED has a P/B of 6.15.

Based on these metrics and many more, NJDCY holds a Value grade of A, while OLED has a Value grade of D.

NJDCY is currently sporting an improving earnings outlook, which makes it stick out in our Zacks Rank model. And, based on the above valuation metrics, we feel that NJDCY is likely the superior value option right now.

