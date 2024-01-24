News & Insights

US Markets

NJ okays two offshore wind power projects proposed by Attentive and Invenergy

January 24, 2024 — 02:33 pm EST

Written by Scott DiSavino and Nichola Groom for Reuters ->

Adds details

Jan 24 (Reuters) - New Jersey's utility regulator on Wednesday approved two offshore wind power projects proposed by units of Attentive Energy and Invenergy.

The approvals were part of the state's third solicitation for offshore wind seeking 1,200-4,000 megawatts (MW) of power capacity. In total New Jersey is looking to achieve about 11,000 MW of offshore wind power by 2040.

Specifically, the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities (BPU) approved Attentive Energy's 1,342-MW project and Invenergy's 2,400-MW Leading Light project as qualified offshore wind projects to receive offshore wind renewable energy certificates, or ORECs.

"Today's action moves New Jersey closer to achieving Governor Phil Murphy’s goal of reaching 100 percent clean energy by 2035," the BPU said in a couple of orders.

One megawatt of offshore wind can power about 500 U.S. homes.

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino and Nichola Groom Editing by Chris Reese)

((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.