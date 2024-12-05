Nixxy files to sell 20M shares of common stock

Nixxy (NIXX) is offering up to 20M shares of common stock at an assumed offering price of $3.21 per share, which is equal average of the high and low prices for its common stock reported on the Nasdaq Capital Market on December 4, 2024.

