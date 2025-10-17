Nixon Peabody Dumps 25,000 Shares of General Dynamics (GD) for $8.1 Million

Key Points

Nixon Peabody Trust Company sold 25,734 shares of General Dynamics, estimated at approximately $8.11 million based on the average share price for Q3 2025.

The trade represents 0.59% of 13F reportable assets under management (AUM) as of Q3 2025.

Post-trade, the fund holds 30,224 shares worth $10.31 million, as of September 30, 2025

The position now makes up 0.75% of AUM as of September 30, 2025, placing it outside the fund’s top five holdings

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

On October 17, 2025, Nixon Peabody Trust Company disclosed in an SEC filing that it sold 25,734 shares of General Dynamics (NYSE:GD), an estimated $8.11 million trade.

What happened

According to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission dated October 17, 2025, Nixon Peabody Trust Company reduced its stake in General Dynamics by 25,734 shares during Q3 2025. The estimated transaction value, based on the quarter’s average price, was $8.11 million. The fund now reports holding 30,224 shares in General Dynamics, worth $10.31 million.

What else to know

This reduction brings the stake in General Dynamics to 0.75% of Nixon Peabody Trust Company’s 13F assets, as of Q3 2025. Previously, the position made up 1.26% of the fund's AUM, as of Q2 2025.

Top five holdings after the filing:

IDEV: $88.54 million (6.48% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025

MSFT: $81.41 million (5.96% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025

AVLV: $71.50 million (5.24% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025

AAPL: $67.89 million (4.97% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025

NVDA: $65.25 million (4.78% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025

As of October 17, 2025, shares of General Dynamics were priced at $331.15, up 7.4% for the year through October 17, 2025 and underperforming the S&P 500 by 3.2 percentage points over the same period.

Company Overview

Metric Value Market Capitalization $89.08 billion Revenue (TTM) $50.27 billion Net Income (TTM) $4.09 billion Price (as of market close October 17, 2025) $331.15

Company Snapshot

General Dynamics offers business jets, naval vessels, combat vehicles, weapons systems, and advanced IT solutions through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies.

The company generates revenue primarily through manufacturing and servicing defense platforms, business aviation, and technology solutions for government and commercial clients.

It serves U.S. and allied government agencies, defense departments, and commercial aviation customers worldwide.

General Dynamics is a leading global aerospace and defense contractor with a diversified portfolio spanning business aviation, shipbuilding, land combat systems, and defense technology.

Foolish take

Nixon Peabody Trust Company scaled back its position in General Dynamics, but even before the sell, this stock accounted for only a small fraction of the fund's overall portfolio at just 1.26% of AUM -- well outside its top five holdings.

It's worth noting that although General Dynamics has lagged behind the S&P 500, it's up by more than 25% year to date and 133% over the last five years, as of October 17, 2025. With the timing of this sell-off, it's not surprising that institutional investors are cashing in on those earnings.

General Dynamics remains a major name in the defense sector, recently securing a $1.5 billion contract with U.S. Strategic Command to modernize its enterprise IT systems.

The company also has a long history of dividend growth, increasing its dividend payout for 28 consecutive years. Defense companies like General Dynamics can already offer some stability and predictability for investors thanks to contracts with the U.S. government, while consistent dividends can be appealing to income investors, too.

Glossary

13F: A quarterly SEC filing by institutional investment managers disclosing their equity holdings.

Assets Under Management (AUM): The total market value of investments managed on behalf of clients by a fund or institution.

Quarter (Q3 2025): The third three-month period of a financial year; here, July–September 2025.

Position: The amount of a particular security or asset held by an investor or fund.

Top five holdings: The five largest investments in a fund's portfolio by value.

Stake: The ownership interest or share an investor holds in a company.

Defense contractor: A company that provides products or services to military or government defense agencies.

Segment: A distinct business division within a company, often reporting separate financial results.

TTM: The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.



Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,044%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 188% for the S&P 500.

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 13, 2025

Katie Brockman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple, Microsoft, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2026 $395 calls on Microsoft and short January 2026 $405 calls on Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.