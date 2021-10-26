Nivea maker Beiersdorf to rejoin DAX and replace Deutsche Wohnen

FRANKFURT, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Nivea maker Beiersdorf's BEIG.DE will rejoin Germany's benchmark DAX index .GDAXI later this month and replace Deutsche Wohnen DWNG.DE, which will drop out after having been bought by larger rival Vonovia VNAn.DE.

The index change, which will become effective on Oct. 29, sees Beiersdorf returning to Germany's blue chips after spending seven months in the country's midcap MDAX .MDAXI index, stock market operator Deutsche Boerse DB1Gn.DE said in a statement.

Earlier on Tuesday, Vonovia said it had secured a total of 87.6% of voting rights in Deutsche Wohnen, successfully completing its takeover bid of a onetime rival.

Insurance firm Talanx TLXGn.DE will take Beiersdorf's place in the MDAX and will be replaced by Basler AG BSLG.DE, a manufacturer of industrial cameras, in the small-cap SDAX .SDAXI index.

The index change comes only weeks after the DAX was expanded to 40 from 30 members.

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Sandra Maler)

