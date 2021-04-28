Nivea maker Beiersdorf post 6.3% rise in Q1 sales

Beiersdorf reported a 6.3% rise in first-quarter sales thanks to strong demand for its EUCERIN, AQUAPHOR and LA PRAIRIE brands but said its 2021 EBIT margin will be at last year's level as the pandemic continues to hit sales of sun and lip care products.

The firm said group sales rose to a pre-crisis level of 1.9 billion euros ($2.29 billion), adding that online sales jumped by more than 70% in the first three months of the year.

($1 = 0.8284 euros)

