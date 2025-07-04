Niu Technologies Reports Strong Sales Volume Growth in 2Q 2025

Niu Technologies reports significant sales growth in Q2 2025 with 350,090 units sold, primarily driven by China market performance.

Quiver AI Summary

Niu Technologies released its sales volume results for the second quarter of 2025, reporting a total of 350,090 units sold, which includes e-motorcycles, e-mopeds, e-bikes, and kick-scooters. Sales in the Chinese market reached 318,719 units, while international sales accounted for 31,371 units. The company focused on optimizing its product portfolio and enhancing high-end models, which performed well during the "618 Shopping Festival" in China, solidifying NIU's position in the premium market. In international markets, NIU expanded its electric motorcycle lineup and distribution network despite facing challenges in the micromobility sector. The press release emphasizes that sales volume is just one measure of financial performance and should not be solely relied upon for assessing quarterly results.

Potential Positives

NIU sold a total of 350,090 units in Q2 2025, representing a significant increase from 256,162 units sold in Q2 2024.

In China, NIU's sales reached 318,719 units, highlighting strong performance in the domestic market and solidifying the company's position in the premium segment.

The successful rankings of high-end models during the “618 Shopping Festival” across major e-commerce platforms demonstrate strong consumer demand and brand recognition.

NIU expanded its distribution network internationally and launched a new portfolio of electric motorcycles, including off-road models, which strengthens itsglobal marketpresence despite sector challenges.

Potential Negatives

Sales in international markets decreased significantly from 48,610 units in 2Q 2024 to 31,371 units in 2Q 2025, indicating potential challenges in expanding or maintaining market share outside of China.



The company highlights ongoing challenges in the micromobility sector due to a complex and uncertain environment, which could impact future growth and stability.



Despite increased sales volume, the reliance on metrics that do not equate to financial performance raises concerns about the overall profitability and operational efficiency of the company.

FAQ

What were NIU's total sales in Q2 2025?

NIU sold a total of 350,090 units in Q2 2025.

How did sales in China compare to international markets?

Sales in China were 318,719 units, while international markets accounted for 31,371 units.

What types of products does NIU offer?

NIU offers electric motorcycles, e-mopeds, e-bicycles, kick-scooters, and e-bikes.

What influenced NIU's sales performance during the 618 Shopping Festival?

NIU's high-end models secured top rankings on major e-commerce platforms during the festival, boosting sales.

What should be considered regarding NIU's sales volume?

NIU's sales volume is one measure of performance and does not indicate overall financial results.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$NIU Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 30 institutional investors add shares of $NIU stock to their portfolio, and 24 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



BEIJING, July 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Niu Technologies (“NIU”, or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: NIU), the world’s leading provider of smart urban mobility solutions, today provided its sales volume results for the second quarter of 2025.















2Q 2025













2Q 2024













1H 2025













1H 2024











China Market





318,719









207,552









501,784









317,667









International Markets





31,371









48,610









51,619









67,634











Total









350,090













256,162













553,403













385,301















In the second quarter of 2025, NIU sold 350,090 units, including e-motorcycles, e-mopeds, e-bicycles, kick-scooters and e-bikes. Sales in the China and international markets were 318,719 and 31,371 units, respectively.





In China, we remained focused on our key product line development strategy, enhancing existing models through continuous upgrades and refining our product portfolio. These efforts resulted in an optimized product mix that appeals to a broader range of consumers and delivers a more enjoyable riding experience. During the “618 Shopping Festival,” our high-end models secured top rankings across major e-commerce platforms, including Tmall, JD and Douyin. This strong performance further solidifies NIU’s position in China’s premium market, appealing to riders who value design and innovation.





In the international markets, we launched a comprehensive portfolio of electric motorcycles, including off-road models. Supported by an expanded distribution network, this lineup has significantly strengthened ourglobal marketposition, despite ongoing challenges in the micromobility sector due to a complex and uncertain environment.





Our sales volume count disclosed above is based on the delivery from our manufacturing facility, which may vary slightly from the sales volume measured from a financial accounting and reporting point of view. NIU’s sales volume represents only one measure of the company’s financial performance and should not be relied upon as an indicator of quarterly financial results, which depend on a variety of factors, including revenues from accessories, spare parts and services, cost of sales, operating expenses, etc.







About NIU







As the world’s leading provider of smart urban mobility solutions, NIU designs, manufactures and sells high-performance electric motorcycles, mopeds, bicycles, as well as kick-scooters and e-bikes. NIU has a diversified product portfolio that caters to the various demands of our users and addresses different urban travel scenarios. Currently, NIU offers two model lineups, comprising a number of different vehicle types. These include (i) the electric motorcycle, moped and bicycle series, including the NQi, MQi, UQi, FQi series and others, and (ii) the micro-mobility series, including the kick-scooter series KQi and the e-bike series BQi. NIU has adopted an omnichannel retail model, integrating the offline and online channels, to sell its products and provide services to users.









For more information, please visit



www.niu.com.









Safe Harbor Statement







This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “aims,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “likely to” and similar statements. Among other things, the business outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as NIU’s strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. NIU may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about NIU’s beliefs, plans and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: NIU’s strategies; NIU’s future business development, financial condition and results of operations; NIU’s ability to maintain and enhance its “NIU” brand; its ability to innovate and successfully launch new products and services; its ability to maintain and expand its offline distribution network; its ability to satisfy the mandated safety standards relating to e-scooters; its ability to secure supply of components and raw materials used in e-scooters; its ability to manufacture, launch and sell smart e-scooters meeting customer expectations; its ability to grow collaboration with operation partners; its ability to control costs associated with its operations; general economic and business conditions in China and globally; and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in NIU’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and NIU does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.







For investor and media inquiries, please contact:







Niu Technologies





E-mail:



ir@niu.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.