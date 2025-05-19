Niu Technologies Reports Q1 2025 Financial Results: Revenue Increases 35.1% Year-Over-Year Despite Net Loss Reduction

Niu Technologies reports Q1 2025 revenues of RMB 682 million, net loss of RMB 38.8 million, sales volume increased 57.4%.

Quiver AI Summary

Niu Technologies reported robust financial results for the first quarter of 2025, with revenues reaching RMB 682.0 million, marking a 35.1% increase compared to the previous year. Although the company still experienced a net loss of RMB 38.8 million, this loss was an improvement from the RMB 54.8 million loss reported in the same quarter last year. Key operational metrics included sales of 203,313 e-scooters, a substantial increase of 57.4% year over year, and an expansion of its retail presence in China and internationally. Despite a slight decrease in gross margin to 17.3%, management emphasized a strategic focus on innovative product development and growth in sales channels, while navigating geopolitical challenges. Niu anticipates continued revenue growth in the second quarter, forecasting a year-over-year increase of 40% to 50%.

Potential Positives

First quarter revenues reached RMB 682.0 million, marking a significant 35.1% year-over-year growth.

The net loss decreased to RMB 38.8 million, an improvement from RMB 54.8 million in the same period of the previous year.

The number of e-scooters sold increased by 57.4% year over year, with a notable growth of 66.2% in the China market.

NIU expects robust revenues for the second quarter 2025, projecting an increase of 40% to 50% year-over-year, demonstrating strong business momentum.

Potential Negatives

Despite a significant revenue increase of 35.1%, the gross margin decreased to 17.3% from 18.9%, indicating declining profitability.

The company posted a net loss of RMB 38.8 million, although it was an improvement from the previous year's loss, it still reflects ongoing financial challenges.

The revenues per e-scooter decreased by 14.2% year-over-year, suggesting potential pricing issues or increasing competition in the market.

FAQ

What were NIU Technologies' first quarter 2025 revenues?

NIU Technologies reported first quarter 2025 revenues of RMB 682.0 million, representing a 35.1% increase year over year.

How much did NIU's net loss decrease in Q1 2025?

The net loss in the first quarter of 2025 was RMB 38.8 million, down from RMB 54.8 million in the same quarter of 2024.

What was the increase in e-scooter sales for NIU?

NIU experienced a 57.4% year-over-year increase in e-scooter sales, totaling 203,313 units sold in the first quarter of 2025.

What is the forecast for NIU's second quarter 2025 revenues?

NIU expects second quarter revenues to be between RMB 1,317 million and RMB 1,411 million, a year-over-year increase of 40% to 50%.

How did operating expenses change in Q1 2025?

Operating expenses for Q1 2025 were RMB 165.1 million, showing a slight increase of 0.1% year over year.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$NIU Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 30 institutional investors add shares of $NIU stock to their portfolio, and 32 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release





-- First Quarter Revenues of RMB 682.0 million, increase 35.1% year over year









-- First Quarter Net Loss of RMB 38.8 million, compared to net loss of RMB 54.8 million in the same period of last year







BEIJING, May 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Niu Technologies (“NIU”, or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: NIU), the world’s leading provider of smart urban mobility solutions, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025.







First Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights











Revenues



were RMB 682.0 million, an increase of 35.1% year over year



were RMB 682.0 million, an increase of 35.1% year over year





Gross margin



was 17.3%, compared with 18.9% in the first quarter of 2024



was 17.3%, compared with 18.9% in the first quarter of 2024





Net loss



was RMB 38.8 million, compared with net loss of RMB 54.8 million in the first quarter of 2024



was RMB 38.8 million, compared with net loss of RMB 54.8 million in the first quarter of 2024





Adjusted net loss (non-GAAP)





1



was RMB 31.4 million, compared with adjusted net loss of RMB 48.5 million in the first quarter of 2024









First Quarter 2025 Operating Highlights









The number of e-scooters sold was 203,313, up 57.4% year over year



The number of e-scooters sold was 203,313, up 57.4% year over year



The number of e-scooters sold in China was 183,065, up 66.2% year over year



The number of e-scooters sold in China was 183,065, up 66.2% year over year



The number of e-scooters sold in the international markets was 20,248, up 6.4% year over year



The number of e-scooters sold in the international markets was 20,248, up 6.4% year over year



The number of franchised stores in China was 4,119 as of March 31, 2025



The number of franchised stores in China was 4,119 as of March 31, 2025



The number of distributors in our international sales network was 57, covering 53 countries as of March 31, 2025











Dr. Yan Li, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, remarked: “In China, we are advancing our intelligent product development strategy by integrating automotive-grade technologies such as millimeter-wave radar, dual-channel ABS, and AI Smart Ecosystem to enhance the user experience. Our retail network has continued to expand in-line with our expectations, with new stores opening during the quarter. This synergistic combination of product innovation and omni-channel growth is driving measurable increases in domestic sales and market penetration.”





Dr. Li continued, “Globally, the market is undergoing structural shifts, with U.S. trade policies experiencing increased volatility. However, we are leveraging innovation and agile infrastructure to mitigate geopolitical challenges, enabling sustainable global growth through proactive production adjustments.”







First Quarter 2025 Financial Results









Revenues



reached RMB 682.0 million, representing a 35.1% increase year-over-year. This growth was mainly driven by a 57.4% increase in sales volume, partially offset by a 14.2% decrease in revenues per e-scooter. The following table shows the revenue breakdown and revenues per e-scooter in the periods presented:











Revenues









(in RMB million)













2025









Q1













2024









Q1













% change





YoY











E-scooter sales from China market









546.4









392.9









+39.1





%









E-scooter sales from international markets









60.0









49.0









+22.4





%









E-scooter sales, sub-total









606.4









441.9









+37.2





%









Accessories, spare parts and services









75.6









62.8









+20.3





%









Total









682.0









504.7









+35.1





%























Revenues per e-scooter









(in RMB)













2025









Q1













2024









Q1













% change









YoY











E-scooter sales from China market



2











2,985









3,568









-16.3





%









E-scooter sales from international markets



2











2,962









2,577









+14.9





%









E-scooter sales









2,983









3,422









-12.8





%









Accessories, spare parts and services



3











371









486









-23.7





%









Revenues per e-scooter









3,354









3,908









-14.2





%















































E-scooter sales revenues from China market were RMB 546.4 million, an increase of 39.1% year-over-year, and represented 90.1% of total e-scooter revenues. The increase was mainly due to the increased sales volume, partially offset by decreased revenues per e-scooter in China market.









E-scooter sales revenues from international markets were RMB 60.0 million, an increase of 22.4% year-over-year, and represented 9.9% of total e-scooter revenues. The increase was mainly due to the increased sales volume of electric motorcycle and moped with higher sales price in international markets.









Accessories, spare parts sales and services revenues were RMB 75.6 million, an increase of 20.3% year-over-year, and represented 11.1% of total revenues. The increase was mainly due to an increase in accessories and spare parts sales in both China and international markets.









Revenues per e-scooter was RMB 3,354, a decrease of 14.2% year-over-year, mainly due to decreased revenues per e-scooter in China market.









Cost of revenues



was RMB 563.9 million, an increase of 37.8% year-over-year, in line with the growth trend of revenues. The cost per e-scooter, defined as cost of revenues divided by the number of e-scooters sold in a specific period, was RMB 2,774, a decrease of 12.5% from RMB 3,169 in the first quarter of 2024. This decrease was mainly due to changes in product mix, along with the cost-reduction impact in China market.











Gross margin



was 17.3%, compared with 18.9% in the same period of 2024. The decrease was mainly attributable to the international market, including changes in the product mix of kick-scooters, higher freight costs and tariffs, and inventory write-downs. This was partially offset by increased gross margin in China market, reflecting the positive impact of cost-reduction initiatives.







Operating expenses



were RMB 165.1 million, a slight increase of 0.1% year over year. Operating expenses as a percentage of revenues was 24.2%, compared with 32.7% in the first quarter of 2024.









Selling and marketing expenses



were RMB 114.6 million (including RMB 1.7 million of share-based compensation), an increase of 8.8% from RMB 105.3 million in the first quarter of 2024, mainly due to the increase of RMB 6.7 million in staff cost, RMB 6.6 million in advertising and promotion activities and RMB 5.4 million in rental expenses, partially offset by the decrease of RMB 10.2 million in depreciation and amortization. Selling and marketing expenses as a percentage of revenues was 16.8%, compared with 20.9% in the first quarter of 2024.



were RMB 114.6 million (including RMB 1.7 million of share-based compensation), an increase of 8.8% from RMB 105.3 million in the first quarter of 2024, mainly due to the increase of RMB 6.7 million in staff cost, RMB 6.6 million in advertising and promotion activities and RMB 5.4 million in rental expenses, partially offset by the decrease of RMB 10.2 million in depreciation and amortization. Selling and marketing expenses as a percentage of revenues was 16.8%, compared with 20.9% in the first quarter of 2024.





Research and development expenses



were RMB 29.8 million (including RMB 2.6 million of share-based compensation), an increase of 3.0% from RMB 28.9 million in the first quarter of 2024, mainly due to an increase of RMB 0.9 million in design and testing expenses. Research and development expenses as a percentage of revenues was 4.4%, compared with 5.7% in the first quarter of 2024.



were RMB 29.8 million (including RMB 2.6 million of share-based compensation), an increase of 3.0% from RMB 28.9 million in the first quarter of 2024, mainly due to an increase of RMB 0.9 million in design and testing expenses. Research and development expenses as a percentage of revenues was 4.4%, compared with 5.7% in the first quarter of 2024.





General and administrative expenses



were RMB 20.7 million (including RMB 2.9 million of share-based compensation), a decrease of 32.5% from RMB 30.6 million in the first quarter of 2024, mainly due to an increase in foreign exchange gain of RMB 10.8 million. General and administrative expenses as a percentage of revenues was 3.0%, compared with 6.1% in the first quarter of 2024.













Operating expenses excluding share-based compensation



were RMB 157.8 million, a slight decrease of 0.7% year over year, and represented 23.1% of revenues, compared with 31.5% in the first quarter of 2024.









Selling and marketing expenses excluding share-based compensation



were RMB 112.9 million, an increase of 9.3% year over year, and represented 16.6% of revenues, compared with 20.5% in the first quarter of 2024.



were RMB 112.9 million, an increase of 9.3% year over year, and represented 16.6% of revenues, compared with 20.5% in the first quarter of 2024.





Research and development expenses excluding share-based compensation



were RMB 27.2 million, a decrease of 1.1% year over year, and represented 4.0% of revenues, compared with 5.4% in the first quarter of 2024.



were RMB 27.2 million, a decrease of 1.1% year over year, and represented 4.0% of revenues, compared with 5.4% in the first quarter of 2024.





General and administrative expenses excluding share-based compensation



were RMB 17.7 million, a decrease of 36.9% year over year, and represented 2.6% of revenues, compared with 5.6% in the first quarter of 2024.













Share-based compensation



was RMB 7.5 million, compared with RMB 6.3 million in the same period of 2024.







Income tax benefit



was RMB 2.2 million, compared with income tax benefit of RMB 6.2 million in the same period of 2024.







Net loss



was RMB 38.8 million, compared with net loss of RMB 54.8 million in the first quarter of 2024. The net loss margin was 5.7%, compared with net loss margin of 10.9% in the same period of 2024.







Adjusted net loss (non-GAAP)



was RMB 31.4 million, compared with an adjusted net loss of RMB 48.5 million in the first quarter of 2024. The adjusted net loss margin



4



was 4.6%, compared with an adjusted net loss margin of 9.6% in the same period of 2024.







Basic and diluted net loss per ADS



were both RMB 0.49 (US$ 0.07).







Balance Sheet







As of March 31, 2025, the Company had



cash and cash equivalents and term deposits



of RMB 747.2 million in aggregate. The Company had restricted cash of RMB 215.3 million and short-term bank borrowings of RMB 220.0 million.







Business Outlook







NIU expects revenues of the second quarter 2025 to be in the range of RMB 1,317 million to RMB 1,411 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 40% to 50%.





The above outlook is based on information available as of the date of this press release and reflects the Company’s current and preliminary expectation and is subject to change.







Conference Call







The Company will host anearnings conference callon Monday, May 19, 2025 at 8:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time (8:00 PM Beijing/Hong Kong Time) to discuss its first quarter 2025 financial and business results and provide a corporate update.





To join via phone, participants need to register in advance of the conference call using the link provided below. Upon registration, participants will receive dial-in numbers and a personal PIN, which will be used to join the conference call.











Event:







Niu Technologies First Quarter 2025 Financial Results Conference Call











Registration Link:









https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI5022a0ed839a413e97e2f9706a242baa























A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the investor relations website at https://ir.niu.com/news-and-events/webcasts-and-presentations.







About NIU







As the world’s leading provider of smart urban mobility solutions, NIU designs, manufactures and sells high-performance electric motorcycles, mopeds, bicycles, as well as kick-scooters and e-bikes. NIU has a diversified product portfolio that caters to the various demands of our users and addresses different urban travel scenarios. Currently, NIU offers two model lineups, comprising a number of different vehicle types. These include (i) the electric motorcycle, moped and bicycle series, including the NQi, MQi, UQi, FQi series and others, and (ii) the micro-mobility series, including the kick-scooter series KQi and the e-bike series BQi. NIU has adopted an omnichannel retail model, integrating the offline and online channels, to sell its products and provide services to users.





For more information, please visit



www.niu.com



.







Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures







To supplement NIU’s consolidated financial results presented in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”), NIU uses the following non-GAAP financial measures: adjusted net income (loss) and adjusted net income (loss) margin. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. NIU believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding its performance and liquidity by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of its operating results. The Company believes that both management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing its performance and when planning and forecasting future periods. These non-GAAP financial measures also facilitate management’s internal comparisons to NIU’s historical performance. The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors in allowing for greater transparency with respect to supplemental information used by management in its financial and operational decision making. A limitation of using these non-GAAP financial measures is that these non-GAAP measures exclude certain items that have been and will continue to be for the foreseeable future a significant component in the Company’s results of operations. These non-GAAP financial measures presented here may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. Other companies may calculate similarly titled measures differently, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures to the Company’s data.





Adjusted net income (loss) is defined as net income (loss) excluding share-based compensation expenses. Adjusted net income (loss) margin is defined as adjusted net income (loss) as a percentage of the revenues.





For more information on non-GAAP financial measures, please see the tables captioned “Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results”.







Exchange Rate







This announcement contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars (“US$”) at specified rates solely for the convenience of the readers. Unless otherwise stated, all translations from RMB to US$ were made at the rate of RMB 7.2567 to US$ 1.00, the exchange rate in effect as of March 31, 2025, as set forth in the H.10 Statistical release of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System. The Company makes no representation that the RMB or US$ amounts referred could be converted into US$ or RMB, as the case may be, at any particular rate or at all.







Safe Harbor Statement







This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “aims,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “likely to” and similar statements. Among other things, the business outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as NIU’s strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. NIU may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about NIU’s beliefs, plans and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: NIU’s strategies; NIU’s future business development, financial condition and results of operations; NIU’s ability to maintain and enhance its “NIU” brand; its ability to innovate and successfully launch new products and services; its ability to maintain and expand its offline distribution network; its ability to satisfy the mandated safety standards relating to e-scooters; its ability to secure supply of components and raw materials used in e-scooters; its ability to manufacture, launch and sell smart e-scooters meeting customer expectations; its ability to grow collaboration with operation partners; its ability to control costs associated with its operations; general economic and business conditions in China and globally; and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in NIU’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and NIU does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.







Investor Relations Contact:







Niu Technologies





E-mail: ir@niu.com























NIU TECHNOLOGIES













UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS









































































As of

















December 31,

















March 31,

















March 31,

















2024

















2025

















2025

















RMB

















RMB

















US$













ASSETS

































Current assets































Cash and cash equivalents





630,021,303













540,498,601













74,482,699













Term deposits





274,351,895













206,727,395













28,487,797













Restricted cash





216,395,796













215,346,000













29,675,472













Accounts receivable, net





131,921,419













106,776,556













14,714,203













Inventories





649,177,719













699,910,793













96,450,286













Prepayments and other current assets





267,938,339













284,877,375













39,257,152















Total current assets









2,169,806,471

















2,054,136,720

















283,067,609













































Non-current assets































Property, plant and equipment, net





320,013,632













321,552,253













44,311,085













Intangible assets, net





1,043,801













977,327













134,679













Operating lease right-of-use assets





71,223,350













77,974,502













10,745,174













Deferred income tax assets





31,752,254













35,058,531













4,831,195













Other non-current assets





19,318,659













18,073,296













2,490,567















Total non-current assets









443,351,696

















453,635,909

















62,512,700













































Total assets









2,613,158,167

















2,507,772,629

















345,580,309













































LIABILITIES

































Current liabilities































Short-term bank borrowings





200,000,000













220,000,000













30,316,811













Notes payable





294,348,768













360,000,000













49,609,327













Accounts payable





869,015,140













666,371,989













91,828,516













Income taxes payable





1,071,914













1,068,282













147,213













Advances from customers





35,892,860













67,601,763













9,315,772













Deferred revenue-current





50,247,103













48,612,166













6,698,936













Accrued expenses and other current liabilities





201,356,008













211,991,617













29,213,224















Total current liabilities









1,651,931,793

















1,575,645,817

















217,129,799











































Deferred revenue-non-current





16,886,859













16,680,569













2,298,644













Deferred income tax liabilities





3,269,464













3,742,268













515,698













Operating lease liabilities





89,990













5,166,024













711,897













Other non-current liabilities





9,697,841













9,562,922













1,317,806















Total non-current liabilities









29,944,154

















35,151,783

















4,844,045













































Total liabilities









1,681,875,947

















1,610,797,600

















221,973,844













































SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY:































Class A ordinary shares





90,549













90,749













12,506













Class B ordinary shares





10,316













10,316













1,422













Additional paid-in capital





1,988,638,160













1,996,170,699













275,079,678













Accumulated other comprehensive loss





(3,129,362





)









(6,124,572





)









(843,989





)









Accumulated deficit





(1,054,327,443





)









(1,093,172,163





)









(150,643,152





)











Total shareholders’ equity









931,282,220

















896,975,029

















123,606,465













































Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity









2,613,158,167

















2,507,772,629

















345,580,309

























































NIU TECHNOLOGIES













UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

























































Three Months Ended March 31,

















2024

















2025





















RMB













RMB









US$











Revenues





504,734,575













681,988,452









93,980,522













Cost of revenues



(a)







(409,184,315





)









(563,907,241





)





(77,708,496





)











Gross profit









95,550,260

















118,081,211













16,272,026













































Operating expenses:



























Selling and marketing expenses



(a)







(105,333,173





)









(114,597,915





)





(15,792,015





)









Research and development expenses



(a)







(28,930,975





)









(29,801,606





)





(4,106,771





)









General and administrative expenses



(a)







(30,612,959





)









(20,650,614





)





(2,845,731





)











Total operating expenses









(164,877,107









)













(165,050,135









)









(22,744,517









)











Government grants





3,756













386,890









53,315















Operating loss









(69,323,091









)













(46,582,034









)









(6,419,176









)



































Interest expenses





(966,400





)









(1,411,322





)





(194,485





)









Interest income





9,254,711













6,893,472









949,946













Investment income





-













7,780









1,072















Loss before income taxes









(61,034,780









)













(41,092,104









)









(5,662,643









)











Income tax benefit





6,237,167













2,247,384









309,698















Net loss









(54,797,613









)













(38,844,720









)









(5,352,945









)





































Other comprehensive income (loss)



























Foreign currency translation adjustment, net of nil income taxes





506,493













(2,995,210





)





(412,751





)











Comprehensive loss









(54,291,120









)













(41,839,930









)









(5,765,696









)













Net loss per ordinary share



























—Basic





(0.35





)









(0.24





)





(0.03





)









—Diluted





(0.35





)









(0.24





)





(0.03





)











Net loss per ADS



























—Basic





(0.69





)









(0.49





)





(0.07





)









—Diluted





(0.69





)









(0.49





)





(0.07





)







































Weighted average number of ordinary shares and ordinary shares equivalents outstanding used in computing net loss per ordinary share



















—Basic





157,713,699













159,329,261









159,329,261













—Diluted





157,713,699













159,329,261









159,329,261















Weighted average number of ADS outstanding used in computing net loss per ADS



























—Basic





78,856,850













79,664,631









79,664,631













—Diluted





78,856,850













79,664,631









79,664,631







































Note:



























(a) Includes share-based compensation expenses as follows:















































Three Months Ended March 31,

















2024

















2025

















RMB

















RMB









US$











Cost of revenues





303,535













253,508









34,934













Selling and marketing expenses





2,010,112













1,662,077









229,040













Research and development expenses





1,441,278













2,626,530









361,946













General and administrative expenses





2,555,850













2,947,992









406,244















Total share-based compensation expenses









6,310,775

















7,490,107













1,032,164





















































NIU TECHNOLOGIES













RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS

























































Three Months Ended March 31,

















2024

















2025

















RMB

















RMB









US$













Net loss









(54,797,613









)

















(38,844,720









)









(5,352,945









)











Add:

























Share-based compensation expenses





6,310,775













7,490,107









1,032,164















Adjusted net loss









(48,486,838









)

















(31,354,613









)









(4,320,781









)















____________________________







1



Adjusted net income (loss) (non-GAAP) is defined as net income (loss) excluding share-based compensation expenses







2



Revenues per e-scooter on e-scooter sales from China or international markets is defined as e-scooter sales revenues from China or international markets divided by the number of e-scooters sold in China or international market in a specific period







3



Revenues per e-scooter on accessories, spare parts and services is defined as accessories, spare parts and services revenues divided by the total number of e-scooters sold in a specific period







4



Adjusted net income (loss) margin is defined as adjusted net income (loss) (non-GAAP) as a percentage of the revenues



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.