NIU

Niu Technologies Reports Q1 2025 Financial Results: Revenue Increases 35.1% Year-Over-Year Despite Net Loss Reduction

May 19, 2025 — 04:11 am EDT

Niu Technologies reports Q1 2025 revenues of RMB 682 million, net loss of RMB 38.8 million, sales volume increased 57.4%.

Quiver AI Summary

Niu Technologies reported robust financial results for the first quarter of 2025, with revenues reaching RMB 682.0 million, marking a 35.1% increase compared to the previous year. Although the company still experienced a net loss of RMB 38.8 million, this loss was an improvement from the RMB 54.8 million loss reported in the same quarter last year. Key operational metrics included sales of 203,313 e-scooters, a substantial increase of 57.4% year over year, and an expansion of its retail presence in China and internationally. Despite a slight decrease in gross margin to 17.3%, management emphasized a strategic focus on innovative product development and growth in sales channels, while navigating geopolitical challenges. Niu anticipates continued revenue growth in the second quarter, forecasting a year-over-year increase of 40% to 50%.

Potential Positives

  • First quarter revenues reached RMB 682.0 million, marking a significant 35.1% year-over-year growth.
  • The net loss decreased to RMB 38.8 million, an improvement from RMB 54.8 million in the same period of the previous year.
  • The number of e-scooters sold increased by 57.4% year over year, with a notable growth of 66.2% in the China market.
  • NIU expects robust revenues for the second quarter 2025, projecting an increase of 40% to 50% year-over-year, demonstrating strong business momentum.

Potential Negatives

  • Despite a significant revenue increase of 35.1%, the gross margin decreased to 17.3% from 18.9%, indicating declining profitability.
  • The company posted a net loss of RMB 38.8 million, although it was an improvement from the previous year's loss, it still reflects ongoing financial challenges.
  • The revenues per e-scooter decreased by 14.2% year-over-year, suggesting potential pricing issues or increasing competition in the market.

FAQ

What were NIU Technologies' first quarter 2025 revenues?

NIU Technologies reported first quarter 2025 revenues of RMB 682.0 million, representing a 35.1% increase year over year.

How much did NIU's net loss decrease in Q1 2025?

The net loss in the first quarter of 2025 was RMB 38.8 million, down from RMB 54.8 million in the same quarter of 2024.

What was the increase in e-scooter sales for NIU?

NIU experienced a 57.4% year-over-year increase in e-scooter sales, totaling 203,313 units sold in the first quarter of 2025.

What is the forecast for NIU's second quarter 2025 revenues?

NIU expects second quarter revenues to be between RMB 1,317 million and RMB 1,411 million, a year-over-year increase of 40% to 50%.

How did operating expenses change in Q1 2025?

Operating expenses for Q1 2025 were RMB 165.1 million, showing a slight increase of 0.1% year over year.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.


$NIU Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 30 institutional investors add shares of $NIU stock to their portfolio, and 32 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release




-- First Quarter Revenues of RMB 682.0 million, increase 35.1% year over year




-- First Quarter Net Loss of RMB 38.8 million, compared to net loss of RMB 54.8 million in the same period of last year



BEIJING, May 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Niu Technologies (“NIU”, or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: NIU), the world’s leading provider of smart urban mobility solutions, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025.




First Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights





  • Revenues

    were RMB 682.0 million, an increase of 35.1% year over year



  • Gross margin

    was 17.3%, compared with 18.9% in the first quarter of 2024



  • Net loss

    was RMB 38.8 million, compared with net loss of RMB 54.8 million in the first quarter of 2024



  • Adjusted net loss (non-GAAP)


    1

    was RMB 31.4 million, compared with adjusted net loss of RMB 48.5 million in the first quarter of 2024




First Quarter 2025 Operating Highlights




  • The number of e-scooters sold was 203,313, up 57.4% year over year


  • The number of e-scooters sold in China was 183,065, up 66.2% year over year


  • The number of e-scooters sold in the international markets was 20,248, up 6.4% year over year


  • The number of franchised stores in China was 4,119 as of March 31, 2025


  • The number of distributors in our international sales network was 57, covering 53 countries as of March 31, 2025





Dr. Yan Li, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, remarked: “In China, we are advancing our intelligent product development strategy by integrating automotive-grade technologies such as millimeter-wave radar, dual-channel ABS, and AI Smart Ecosystem to enhance the user experience. Our retail network has continued to expand in-line with our expectations, with new stores opening during the quarter. This synergistic combination of product innovation and omni-channel growth is driving measurable increases in domestic sales and market penetration.”



Dr. Li continued, “Globally, the market is undergoing structural shifts, with U.S. trade policies experiencing increased volatility. However, we are leveraging innovation and agile infrastructure to mitigate geopolitical challenges, enabling sustainable global growth through proactive production adjustments.”




First Quarter 2025 Financial Results




Revenues

reached RMB 682.0 million, representing a 35.1% increase year-over-year. This growth was mainly driven by a 57.4% increase in sales volume, partially offset by a 14.2% decrease in revenues per e-scooter. The following table shows the revenue breakdown and revenues per e-scooter in the periods presented:
































































Revenues




(in RMB million)


2025




Q1


2024




Q1


% change


YoY

E-scooter sales from China market

546.4

392.9

+39.1
%

E-scooter sales from international markets

60.0

49.0

+22.4
%

E-scooter sales, sub-total

606.4

441.9

+37.2
%

Accessories, spare parts and services

75.6

62.8

+20.3
%

Total

682.0

504.7

+35.1
%













































































Revenues per e-scooter




(in RMB)


2025




Q1


2024




Q1


% change




YoY

E-scooter sales from China market

2

2,985

3,568

-16.3
%

E-scooter sales from international markets

2

2,962

2,577

+14.9
%

E-scooter sales

2,983

3,422

-12.8
%

Accessories, spare parts and services

3

371

486

-23.7
%

Revenues per e-scooter

3,354

3,908

-14.2
%











  • E-scooter sales revenues from China market were RMB 546.4 million, an increase of 39.1% year-over-year, and represented 90.1% of total e-scooter revenues. The increase was mainly due to the increased sales volume, partially offset by decreased revenues per e-scooter in China market.




  • E-scooter sales revenues from international markets were RMB 60.0 million, an increase of 22.4% year-over-year, and represented 9.9% of total e-scooter revenues. The increase was mainly due to the increased sales volume of electric motorcycle and moped with higher sales price in international markets.




  • Accessories, spare parts sales and services revenues were RMB 75.6 million, an increase of 20.3% year-over-year, and represented 11.1% of total revenues. The increase was mainly due to an increase in accessories and spare parts sales in both China and international markets.




  • Revenues per e-scooter was RMB 3,354, a decrease of 14.2% year-over-year, mainly due to decreased revenues per e-scooter in China market.




Cost of revenues

was RMB 563.9 million, an increase of 37.8% year-over-year, in line with the growth trend of revenues. The cost per e-scooter, defined as cost of revenues divided by the number of e-scooters sold in a specific period, was RMB 2,774, a decrease of 12.5% from RMB 3,169 in the first quarter of 2024. This decrease was mainly due to changes in product mix, along with the cost-reduction impact in China market.





Gross margin

was 17.3%, compared with 18.9% in the same period of 2024. The decrease was mainly attributable to the international market, including changes in the product mix of kick-scooters, higher freight costs and tariffs, and inventory write-downs. This was partially offset by increased gross margin in China market, reflecting the positive impact of cost-reduction initiatives.




Operating expenses

were RMB 165.1 million, a slight increase of 0.1% year over year. Operating expenses as a percentage of revenues was 24.2%, compared with 32.7% in the first quarter of 2024.





  • Selling and marketing expenses

    were RMB 114.6 million (including RMB 1.7 million of share-based compensation), an increase of 8.8% from RMB 105.3 million in the first quarter of 2024, mainly due to the increase of RMB 6.7 million in staff cost, RMB 6.6 million in advertising and promotion activities and RMB 5.4 million in rental expenses, partially offset by the decrease of RMB 10.2 million in depreciation and amortization. Selling and marketing expenses as a percentage of revenues was 16.8%, compared with 20.9% in the first quarter of 2024.



  • Research and development expenses

    were RMB 29.8 million (including RMB 2.6 million of share-based compensation), an increase of 3.0% from RMB 28.9 million in the first quarter of 2024, mainly due to an increase of RMB 0.9 million in design and testing expenses. Research and development expenses as a percentage of revenues was 4.4%, compared with 5.7% in the first quarter of 2024.



  • General and administrative expenses

    were RMB 20.7 million (including RMB 2.9 million of share-based compensation), a decrease of 32.5% from RMB 30.6 million in the first quarter of 2024, mainly due to an increase in foreign exchange gain of RMB 10.8 million. General and administrative expenses as a percentage of revenues was 3.0%, compared with 6.1% in the first quarter of 2024.






Operating expenses excluding share-based compensation

were RMB 157.8 million, a slight decrease of 0.7% year over year, and represented 23.1% of revenues, compared with 31.5% in the first quarter of 2024.





  • Selling and marketing expenses excluding share-based compensation

    were RMB 112.9 million, an increase of 9.3% year over year, and represented 16.6% of revenues, compared with 20.5% in the first quarter of 2024.



  • Research and development expenses excluding share-based compensation

    were RMB 27.2 million, a decrease of 1.1% year over year, and represented 4.0% of revenues, compared with 5.4% in the first quarter of 2024.



  • General and administrative expenses excluding share-based compensation

    were RMB 17.7 million, a decrease of 36.9% year over year, and represented 2.6% of revenues, compared with 5.6% in the first quarter of 2024.






Share-based compensation

was RMB 7.5 million, compared with RMB 6.3 million in the same period of 2024.




Income tax benefit

was RMB 2.2 million, compared with income tax benefit of RMB 6.2 million in the same period of 2024.




Net loss

was RMB 38.8 million, compared with net loss of RMB 54.8 million in the first quarter of 2024. The net loss margin was 5.7%, compared with net loss margin of 10.9% in the same period of 2024.




Adjusted net loss (non-GAAP)

was RMB 31.4 million, compared with an adjusted net loss of RMB 48.5 million in the first quarter of 2024. The adjusted net loss margin

4

was 4.6%, compared with an adjusted net loss margin of 9.6% in the same period of 2024.




Basic and diluted net loss per ADS

were both RMB 0.49 (US$ 0.07).




Balance Sheet



As of March 31, 2025, the Company had

cash and cash equivalents and term deposits

of RMB 747.2 million in aggregate. The Company had restricted cash of RMB 215.3 million and short-term bank borrowings of RMB 220.0 million.




Business Outlook



NIU expects revenues of the second quarter 2025 to be in the range of RMB 1,317 million to RMB 1,411 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 40% to 50%.



The above outlook is based on information available as of the date of this press release and reflects the Company’s current and preliminary expectation and is subject to change.




Conference Call



The Company will host anearnings conference callon Monday, May 19, 2025 at 8:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time (8:00 PM Beijing/Hong Kong Time) to discuss its first quarter 2025 financial and business results and provide a corporate update.



To join via phone, participants need to register in advance of the conference call using the link provided below. Upon registration, participants will receive dial-in numbers and a personal PIN, which will be used to join the conference call.

















Event:
Niu Technologies First Quarter 2025 Financial Results Conference Call


Registration Link:

https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI5022a0ed839a413e97e2f9706a242baa




A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the investor relations website at https://ir.niu.com/news-and-events/webcasts-and-presentations.




About NIU



As the world’s leading provider of smart urban mobility solutions, NIU designs, manufactures and sells high-performance electric motorcycles, mopeds, bicycles, as well as kick-scooters and e-bikes. NIU has a diversified product portfolio that caters to the various demands of our users and addresses different urban travel scenarios. Currently, NIU offers two model lineups, comprising a number of different vehicle types. These include (i) the electric motorcycle, moped and bicycle series, including the NQi, MQi, UQi, FQi series and others, and (ii) the micro-mobility series, including the kick-scooter series KQi and the e-bike series BQi. NIU has adopted an omnichannel retail model, integrating the offline and online channels, to sell its products and provide services to users.



For more information, please visit

www.niu.com

.




Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures



To supplement NIU’s consolidated financial results presented in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”), NIU uses the following non-GAAP financial measures: adjusted net income (loss) and adjusted net income (loss) margin. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. NIU believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding its performance and liquidity by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of its operating results. The Company believes that both management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing its performance and when planning and forecasting future periods. These non-GAAP financial measures also facilitate management’s internal comparisons to NIU’s historical performance. The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors in allowing for greater transparency with respect to supplemental information used by management in its financial and operational decision making. A limitation of using these non-GAAP financial measures is that these non-GAAP measures exclude certain items that have been and will continue to be for the foreseeable future a significant component in the Company’s results of operations. These non-GAAP financial measures presented here may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. Other companies may calculate similarly titled measures differently, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures to the Company’s data.



Adjusted net income (loss) is defined as net income (loss) excluding share-based compensation expenses. Adjusted net income (loss) margin is defined as adjusted net income (loss) as a percentage of the revenues.



For more information on non-GAAP financial measures, please see the tables captioned “Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results”.




Exchange Rate



This announcement contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars (“US$”) at specified rates solely for the convenience of the readers. Unless otherwise stated, all translations from RMB to US$ were made at the rate of RMB 7.2567 to US$ 1.00, the exchange rate in effect as of March 31, 2025, as set forth in the H.10 Statistical release of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System. The Company makes no representation that the RMB or US$ amounts referred could be converted into US$ or RMB, as the case may be, at any particular rate or at all.




Safe Harbor Statement



This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “aims,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “likely to” and similar statements. Among other things, the business outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as NIU’s strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. NIU may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about NIU’s beliefs, plans and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: NIU’s strategies; NIU’s future business development, financial condition and results of operations; NIU’s ability to maintain and enhance its “NIU” brand; its ability to innovate and successfully launch new products and services; its ability to maintain and expand its offline distribution network; its ability to satisfy the mandated safety standards relating to e-scooters; its ability to secure supply of components and raw materials used in e-scooters; its ability to manufacture, launch and sell smart e-scooters meeting customer expectations; its ability to grow collaboration with operation partners; its ability to control costs associated with its operations; general economic and business conditions in China and globally; and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in NIU’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and NIU does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.




Investor Relations Contact:



Niu Technologies


E-mail: ir@niu.com


NIU TECHNOLOGIES


UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS























As of



December 31,




March 31,




March 31,



2024




2025




2025



RMB




RMB




US$


ASSETS






Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents
630,021,303


540,498,601


74,482,699

Term deposits
274,351,895


206,727,395


28,487,797

Restricted cash
216,395,796


215,346,000


29,675,472

Accounts receivable, net
131,921,419


106,776,556


14,714,203

Inventories
649,177,719


699,910,793


96,450,286

Prepayments and other current assets
267,938,339


284,877,375


39,257,152


Total current assets

2,169,806,471



2,054,136,720



283,067,609








Non-current assets





Property, plant and equipment, net
320,013,632


321,552,253


44,311,085

Intangible assets, net
1,043,801


977,327


134,679

Operating lease right-of-use assets
71,223,350


77,974,502


10,745,174

Deferred income tax assets
31,752,254


35,058,531


4,831,195

Other non-current assets
19,318,659


18,073,296


2,490,567


Total non-current assets

443,351,696



453,635,909



62,512,700








Total assets

2,613,158,167



2,507,772,629



345,580,309








LIABILITIES






Current liabilities





Short-term bank borrowings
200,000,000


220,000,000


30,316,811

Notes payable
294,348,768


360,000,000


49,609,327

Accounts payable
869,015,140


666,371,989


91,828,516

Income taxes payable
1,071,914


1,068,282


147,213

Advances from customers
35,892,860


67,601,763


9,315,772

Deferred revenue-current
50,247,103


48,612,166


6,698,936

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
201,356,008


211,991,617


29,213,224


Total current liabilities

1,651,931,793



1,575,645,817



217,129,799







Deferred revenue-non-current
16,886,859


16,680,569


2,298,644

Deferred income tax liabilities
3,269,464


3,742,268


515,698

Operating lease liabilities
89,990


5,166,024


711,897

Other non-current liabilities
9,697,841


9,562,922


1,317,806


Total non-current liabilities

29,944,154



35,151,783



4,844,045








Total liabilities

1,681,875,947



1,610,797,600



221,973,844








SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY:





Class A ordinary shares
90,549


90,749


12,506

Class B ordinary shares
10,316


10,316


1,422

Additional paid-in capital
1,988,638,160


1,996,170,699


275,079,678

Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(3,129,362
)

(6,124,572
)

(843,989
)

Accumulated deficit
(1,054,327,443
)

(1,093,172,163
)

(150,643,152
)


Total shareholders’ equity

931,282,220



896,975,029



123,606,465








Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity

2,613,158,167



2,507,772,629



345,580,309








































































































































































































































































































































































































































































NIU TECHNOLOGIES


UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
















Three Months Ended March 31,



2024


2025



RMB


RMB

US$

Revenues
504,734,575


681,988,452

93,980,522

Cost of revenues

(a)
(409,184,315
)

(563,907,241
)
(77,708,496
)


Gross profit

95,550,260



118,081,211


16,272,026









Operating expenses:




Selling and marketing expenses

(a)
(105,333,173
)

(114,597,915
)
(15,792,015
)

Research and development expenses

(a)
(28,930,975
)

(29,801,606
)
(4,106,771
)

General and administrative expenses

(a)
(30,612,959
)

(20,650,614
)
(2,845,731
)


Total operating expenses

(164,877,107

)


(165,050,135

)

(22,744,517

)

Government grants
3,756


386,890

53,315


Operating loss

(69,323,091

)


(46,582,034

)

(6,419,176

)






Interest expenses
(966,400
)

(1,411,322
)
(194,485
)

Interest income
9,254,711


6,893,472

949,946

Investment income
-


7,780

1,072


Loss before income taxes

(61,034,780

)


(41,092,104

)

(5,662,643

)

Income tax benefit
6,237,167


2,247,384

309,698


Net loss

(54,797,613

)


(38,844,720

)

(5,352,945

)







Other comprehensive income (loss)




Foreign currency translation adjustment, net of nil income taxes
506,493


(2,995,210
)
(412,751
)


Comprehensive loss

(54,291,120

)


(41,839,930

)

(5,765,696

)


Net loss per ordinary share




—Basic
(0.35
)

(0.24
)
(0.03
)

—Diluted
(0.35
)

(0.24
)
(0.03
)


Net loss per ADS




—Basic
(0.69
)

(0.49
)
(0.07
)

—Diluted
(0.69
)

(0.49
)
(0.07
)









Weighted average number of ordinary shares and ordinary shares equivalents outstanding used in computing net loss per ordinary share



—Basic
157,713,699


159,329,261

159,329,261

—Diluted
157,713,699


159,329,261

159,329,261


Weighted average number of ADS outstanding used in computing net loss per ADS




—Basic
78,856,850


79,664,631

79,664,631

—Diluted
78,856,850


79,664,631

79,664,631







Note:




(a) Includes share-based compensation expenses as follows:














Three Months Ended March 31,



2024




2025



RMB




RMB

US$

Cost of revenues
303,535


253,508

34,934

Selling and marketing expenses
2,010,112


1,662,077

229,040

Research and development expenses
1,441,278


2,626,530

361,946

General and administrative expenses
2,555,850


2,947,992

406,244


Total share-based compensation expenses

6,310,775



7,490,107


1,032,164
















































































NIU TECHNOLOGIES


RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS
















Three Months Ended March 31,



2024




2025



RMB




RMB

US$


Net loss

(54,797,613

)




(38,844,720

)

(5,352,945

)

Add:




Share-based compensation expenses
6,310,775


7,490,107

1,032,164


Adjusted net loss

(48,486,838

)




(31,354,613

)

(4,320,781

)




____________________________




1

Adjusted net income (loss) (non-GAAP) is defined as net income (loss) excluding share-based compensation expenses



2

Revenues per e-scooter on e-scooter sales from China or international markets is defined as e-scooter sales revenues from China or international markets divided by the number of e-scooters sold in China or international market in a specific period



3

Revenues per e-scooter on accessories, spare parts and services is defined as accessories, spare parts and services revenues divided by the total number of e-scooters sold in a specific period



4

Adjusted net income (loss) margin is defined as adjusted net income (loss) (non-GAAP) as a percentage of the revenues






This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

Stocks mentioned

NIU

