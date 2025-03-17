Niu Technologies Reports 71.1% Revenue Growth in Q4 2024, Reducing Net Loss to RMB 72.5 Million

Niu Technologies reported significant revenue growth and reduced net loss for Q4 2024 and the full year 2024.

Niu Technologies reported significant financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ending December 31, 2024. In the fourth quarter, revenues surged to RMB 819.2 million, reflecting a 71.1% year-over-year increase, while the company reduced its net loss to RMB 72.5 million from RMB 130.2 million a year earlier. For the full year, revenues reached RMB 3,288.3 million, a 24% increase, with a reduced net loss of RMB 193.2 million compared to RMB 271.8 million in 2023. The company attributed its growth to a substantial rise in e-scooter sales, particularly in China, alongside an expanding international presence through retail partnerships. Niu Technologies aims to continue this momentum, projecting first-quarter 2025 revenues to grow between 25% and 40% year-over-year.

Fourth quarter revenues of RMB 819.2 million represent a substantial increase of 71.1% year over year, indicating strong sales growth.

Net loss for the fourth quarter decreased to RMB 72.5 million from RMB 130.2 million the previous year, suggesting improved financial performance.

Full year revenues rose to RMB 3,288.3 million, a 24.0% increase year over year, reflecting overall business growth.

The number of e-scooters sold increased by 64.9% year over year, demonstrating significant market demand and successful sales strategies.

Gross margin decreased to 12.4%, down from 19.0% year over year, indicating worsening profitability dynamics.

Despite a revenue increase of 71.1% in Q4, the net loss of RMB 72.5 million suggests continued financial instability.

Revenues per e-scooter sold in international markets dropped significantly by 25%, raising concerns about pricing power and market competitiveness abroad.

What were NIU's fourth quarter revenues in 2024?

NIU's fourth quarter revenues in 2024 were RMB 819.2 million, representing a 71.1% year-over-year increase.

How did NIU's full year revenues change in 2024?

NIU's full year revenues increased by 24.0% to RMB 3,288.3 million in 2024.

What was NIU's net loss in the fourth quarter of 2024?

NIU reported a net loss of RMB 72.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, an improvement from the previous year's loss.

How many e-scooters did NIU sell in the fourth quarter of 2024?

NIU sold 226,634 e-scooters in the fourth quarter of 2024, a 64.9% increase year-over-year.

What is NIU's revenue outlook for the first quarter of 2025?

NIU expects revenues for Q1 2025 to be between RMB 631 million and RMB 707 million, a 25%-40% increase.

-- Fourth Quarter Revenues of RMB 819.2 million, increase 71.1% year over year









-- Fourth Quarter Net Loss of RMB 72.5 million, compared to net loss of RMB 130.2 million in the same period of last year









-- Full Year Revenues of RMB 3,288.3 million, increase 24.0% year over year









-- Full Year Net loss of RMB 193.2 million, compared to net loss of RMB 271.8 million in 2023







BEIJING, March 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Niu Technologies (“NIU”, or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: NIU), the world’s leading provider of smart urban mobility solutions, today announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024.







Dr. Yan Li, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, remarked: “In 2024, we experienced significant volume growth in China, driven by strong consumer demand for our new models. By rapidly improving our design and technological capabilities, we have developed a diversified portfolio that addresses a broad range of market needs. Our store expansion has been a key growth driver, increasing the visibility of the NIU brand in previously underserved areas. Building on this momentum, we are confident in our ability to sustain the strong consumer appeal of our products in 2025.”





Dr. Li continued, “Internationally, our micro-mobility segment expanded its retail presence in 2024 through strategic partnerships with major retailers such as Best Buy. The increased visibility of our electric motorcycles and mopeds has further strengthened our global footprint, solidifying our position in key markets.”







Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Results









Revenues



reached RMB 819.2 million, representing a 71.1% increase year-over-year. This growth was mainly driven by a 64.9% increase in sales volume, along with a 3.8% increase in revenues per e-scooter. The following table shows the revenue breakdown and revenues per e-scooter in the periods presented:











Revenues









(in RMB million)













2024









Q4













2023









Q4













% change





YoY











E-scooter sales from China market









646.2









355.2









+81.9%









E-scooter sales from international markets









87.2









59.0









+47.8%









E-scooter sales, sub-total









733.4









414.2









+77.0%









Accessories, spare parts and services









85.8









64.5









+33.1%









Total









819.2









478.7









+71.1%























Revenues per e-scooter









(in RMB)













2024









Q4













2023









Q4













% change









YoY











E-scooter sales from China market



2











3,544









3,216









+10.2%









E-scooter sales from international markets



2











1,968









2,183









-9.8%









E-scooter sales









3,236









3,013









+7.4%









Accessories, spare parts and services



3











379









469









-19.2%









Revenues per e-scooter









3,615









3,482









+3.8%











































E-scooter sales revenues from China market were RMB 646.2 million, an increase of 81.9% year-over-year, and represented 88.1% of total e-scooter revenues. The increase was mainly due to the increased sales volume and revenues per e-scooter in China market.



E-scooter sales revenues from China market were RMB 646.2 million, an increase of 81.9% year-over-year, and represented 88.1% of total e-scooter revenues. The increase was mainly due to the increased sales volume and revenues per e-scooter in China market.



E-scooter sales revenues from international markets were RMB 87.2 million, an increase of 47.8% year-over-year, and represented 11.9% of total e-scooter revenues. The increase was mainly due to the increased sales volume of kick-scooters with lower sales price in international markets.



E-scooter sales revenues from international markets were RMB 87.2 million, an increase of 47.8% year-over-year, and represented 11.9% of total e-scooter revenues. The increase was mainly due to the increased sales volume of kick-scooters with lower sales price in international markets.



Accessories, spare parts sales and services revenues were RMB 85.8 million, an increase of 33.1% year-over-year, and represented 10.5% of total revenues. The increase was mainly due to an increase in accessories and spare parts sales in both China and international markets.



Accessories, spare parts sales and services revenues were RMB 85.8 million, an increase of 33.1% year-over-year, and represented 10.5% of total revenues. The increase was mainly due to an increase in accessories and spare parts sales in both China and international markets.



Revenues per e-scooter was RMB 3,615, an increase of 3.8% year-over-year, mainly due to increased revenues per e-scooter in China market.









Cost of revenues



was RMB 717.2 million, an increase of 85.0% year-over-year, mainly due to the increase in sales volume. The cost per e-scooter, defined as cost of revenues divided by the number of e-scooters sold in a specific period, was RMB 3,165, an increase of 12.2% from RMB 2,820 in the last quarter of 2023



.



This increase was mainly due to a higher proportion of premium series sales in China market with higher cost per e-scooter, the increased freight costs in international markets, and tariffs in U.S. market.







Gross margin



was 12.4%, compared with 19.0% in the same period of 2023. The decrease was mainly due to changes in the product mix of kick-scooters, sales incentives offered during the holiday season, increased freight costs in international markets, and tariffs in U.S. market.







Operating expenses



were RMB 193.0 million, a decrease of 21.6% from the same period of 2023. Operating expenses as a percentage of revenues was 23.6%, compared with 51.4% in the fourth quarter of 2023.









Selling and marketing expenses



were RMB 136.3 million (including RMB 1.4 million of share-based compensation), a decrease of 28.7% from RMB 191.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, mainly due to the decrease of RMB 34.2 million and RMB 22.3 million in rental expenses and advertising and promotion activities, respectively, primarily in international markets. Selling and marketing expenses as a percentage of revenues was 16.6%, compared with 39.9% in the fourth quarter of 2023.



were RMB 136.3 million (including RMB 1.4 million of share-based compensation), a decrease of 28.7% from RMB 191.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, mainly due to the decrease of RMB 34.2 million and RMB 22.3 million in rental expenses and advertising and promotion activities, respectively, primarily in international markets. Selling and marketing expenses as a percentage of revenues was 16.6%, compared with 39.9% in the fourth quarter of 2023.





Research and development expenses



were RMB 38.6 million (including RMB 2.1 million of share-based compensation), an increase of 8.4% from RMB 35.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, mainly due to an increase of RMB 2.6 million in staff cost and share-based compensation. Research and development expenses as a percentage of revenues was 4.7%, compared with 7.4% in the fourth quarter of 2023.



were RMB 38.6 million (including RMB 2.1 million of share-based compensation), an increase of 8.4% from RMB 35.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, mainly due to an increase of RMB 2.6 million in staff cost and share-based compensation. Research and development expenses as a percentage of revenues was 4.7%, compared with 7.4% in the fourth quarter of 2023.





General and administrative expenses



were RMB 18.1million (including RMB 2.3 million of share-based compensation), a decrease of 6.8% from RMB 19.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, mainly due to the decrease in allowance for doubtful accounts of RMB 1.0 million, and the increase in foreign exchange gain of 2.5 million. General and administrative expenses as a percentage of revenues was 2.2%, compared with 4.1% in the fourth quarter of 2023.













Operating expenses excluding share-based compensation



were RMB 187.3 million, decreased by 21.5% year over year, and represented 22.9% of revenues, compared with 49.9% in the fourth quarter of 2023.









Selling and marketing expenses excluding share-based compensation



were RMB 135.0million, a decrease of 28.7% year over year, and represented 16.5% of revenues, compared with 39.6% in the fourth quarter of 2023.



were RMB 135.0million, a decrease of 28.7% year over year, and represented 16.5% of revenues, compared with 39.6% in the fourth quarter of 2023.





Research and development expenses excluding share-based compensation



were RMB 36.6 million, an increase of 12.0% year over year, and represented 4.5% of revenues, compared with 6.8% in the fourth quarter of 2023.



were RMB 36.6 million, an increase of 12.0% year over year, and represented 4.5% of revenues, compared with 6.8% in the fourth quarter of 2023.





General and administrative expenses excluding share-based compensation



were RMB 15.8 million, a decrease of 5.8% year over year, and represented 1.9% of revenues, compared with 3.5% in the fourth quarter of 2023.













Share-based compensation



was RMB 5.9 million, compared with RMB 7.7 million in the same period of 2023.







Income tax benefit



was RMB 9.8 million, compared with income tax benefit of RMB 14.4 million in the same period of 2023.











Net loss



was RMB 72.5 million, compared with net loss of RMB 130.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. The net loss margin was 8.9%, compared with net loss margin of 27.2% in the same period of 2023.







Adjusted net loss (non-GAAP)



was RMB 66.7 million, compared with an adjusted net loss of RMB 122.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. The adjusted net loss margin



4



was 8.1%, compared with an adjusted net loss margin of 25.6% in the same period of 2023.







Basic and diluted net loss per ADS



were both RMB 0.91 (US$ 0.13).











Full Year 2024 Financial Results









Revenues



were RMB 3,288.3 million, representing a 24.0% increase year over year. This growth was mainly attributable to a 30.2% increase in sales volume, partially offset by a 4.8% decrease in revenues per e-scooter. E-scooter sales revenues from China market and international markets represented 86.6% and 13.4% of our total revenues from e-scooter sales, respectively. The following table shows the revenue breakdown and revenues per e-scooter in the years presented:











Revenues









(in RMB million)













2024









Full Year













2023









Full Year













% change





YoY











E-scooter sales from China market









2,563.6









2,010.0









+27.5%









E-scooter sales from international markets









396.9









348.7









+13.8%









E-scooter sales, sub-total









2,960.5









2,358.7









+25.5%









Accessories, spare parts and services









327.8









293.1









+11.8%









Total









3,288.3









2,651.8









+24.0%























Revenues per e-scooter









(in RMB)













2024









Full Year













2023









Full Year













% change









YoY











E-scooter sales from China market



2











3,377









3,344









+1.0%









E-scooter sales from international markets



2











2,402









3,204









-25.0%









E-scooter sales









3,203









3,323









-3.6%









Accessories, spare parts and services



3











354









413









-14.3%









Revenues per e-scooter









3,557









3,736









-4.8%











































Cost of revenues



were RMB 2,789.5 million, an increase of 34.0% year over year, mainly resulting from increased e-scooter sales volume. The cost per e-scooter, defined as cost of revenues divided by the number of e-scooters sold in a specific period, was RMB 3,018, an increase of 2.9% from RMB 2,932 in 2023.







Gross margin



was 15.2%, compared with 21.5% in 2023. The decrease was mainly due to a higher proportion of kick-scooters sales with lower sales prices and margin in international markets, changes in product mix of e-scooters, and increased sales incentives to franchisees in China market.







Operating expenses



were RMB 750.3 million, a decrease of 15.8% from RMB 891.2 million in 2023. Operating expenses as a percentage of revenues was 22.8%, compared with 33.6% in 2023.







Operating expenses excluding share-based compensation



were RMB 726.8 million, a decrease of 14.0% year over year, and represented 22.1% of revenues, compared with 31.9% in 2023.







Share-based compensation



was RMB 24.2 million, a decrease of RMB 23.4 million from RMB 47.7 million in 2023.











Income tax benefit



was RMB 23.6 million, compared with income tax benefit of RMB 10.2 million in 2023.







Net loss



was RMB 193.2 million, compared with net loss of RMB 271.8 million in 2023. The net loss margin was 5.9%, compared with net loss margin of 10.3% in 2023.







Adjusted net loss (non-GAAP)



was RMB 169.0 million, compared with an adjusted net loss of RMB 224.2 million in 2023. The adjusted net loss margin



4



was 5.1%, compared with an adjusted net loss margin of 8.5% in 2023.







Basic and diluted net loss per ADS



were both RMB 2.44 (US$ 0.33).







Balance Sheet







As of December 31, 2024, the Company had



cash and cash equivalents and term deposits



of RMB 904.4 million in aggregate. The Company had restricted cash of RMB 216.4 million and short-term bank borrowings of RMB 200.0 million.







Business Outlook







NIU expects revenues of the first quarter 2025 to be in the range of RMB 631 million to RMB 707 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 25% to 40%. NIU expects the sales volume for full year 2025 to be in the range of 1.3 million to 1.6 million units, representing a year-over-year increase of approximately 40% to 70%.





The above outlook is based on information available as of the date of this press release and reflects the Company’s current and preliminary expectation and is subject to change.







Conference Call







The Company will host anearnings conference callon Monday, March 17, 2025 at 8:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time (8:00 PM Beijing/Hong Kong Time) to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial and business results and provide a corporate update.





To join via phone, participants need to register in advance of the conference call using the link provided below. Upon registration, participants will receive dial-in numbers and a personal PIN, which will be used to join the conference call.











Event:







Niu Technologies Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results Conference Call











Registration Link:









https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI427237b63fc249579b187787482439fd























A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the investor relations website at



https://ir.niu.com/news-and-events/webcasts-and-presentations



.







About NIU







As the world’s leading provider of smart urban mobility solutions, NIU designs, manufactures and sells high-performance electric motorcycles, mopeds, bicycles, as well as kick-scooters and e-bikes. NIU has a diversified product portfolio that caters to the various demands of our users and addresses different urban travel scenarios. Currently, NIU offers two model lineups, comprising a number of different vehicle types. These include (i) the electric motorcycle, moped and bicycle series, including the NQi, MQi, UQi, FQi series and others, and (ii) the micro-mobility series, including the kick-scooter series KQi and the e-bike series BQi. NIU has adopted an omnichannel retail model, integrating the offline and online channels, to sell its products and provide services to users.





For more information, please visit



www.niu.com



.







Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures







To supplement NIU’s consolidated financial results presented in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”), NIU uses the following non-GAAP financial measures: adjusted net income (loss) and adjusted net income (loss) margin. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. NIU believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding its performance and liquidity by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of its operating results. The Company believes that both management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing its performance and when planning and forecasting future periods. These non-GAAP financial measures also facilitate management’s internal comparisons to NIU’s historical performance. The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors in allowing for greater transparency with respect to supplemental information used by management in its financial and operational decision making. A limitation of using these non-GAAP financial measures is that these non-GAAP measures exclude certain items that have been and will continue to be for the foreseeable future a significant component in the Company’s results of operations. These non-GAAP financial measures presented here may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. Other companies may calculate similarly titled measures differently, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures to the Company’s data.





Adjusted net income (loss) is defined as net income (loss) excluding share-based compensation expenses. Adjusted net income (loss) margin is defined as adjusted net income (loss) as a percentage of the revenues.





For more information on non-GAAP financial measures, please see the tables captioned “Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results”.







Exchange Rate







This announcement contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars (“US$”) at specified rates solely for the convenience of the readers. Unless otherwise stated, all translations from RMB to US$ were made at the rate of RMB 7.2993 to US$ 1.00, the exchange rate in effect as of December 31, 2024, as set forth in the H.10 Statistical release of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System. The Company makes no representation that the RMB or US$ amounts referred could be converted into US$ or RMB, as the case may be, at any particular rate or at all.







Safe Harbor Statement







This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “aims,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “likely to” and similar statements. Among other things, the business outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as NIU’s strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. NIU may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about NIU’s beliefs, plans and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: NIU’s strategies; NIU’s future business development, financial condition and results of operations; NIU’s ability to maintain and enhance its “NIU” brand; its ability to innovate and successfully launch new products and services; its ability to maintain and expand its offline distribution network; its ability to satisfy the mandated safety standards relating to e-scooters; its ability to secure supply of components and raw materials used in e-scooters; its ability to manufacture, launch and sell smart e-scooters meeting customer expectations; its ability to grow collaboration with operation partners; its ability to control costs associated with its operations; general economic and business conditions in China and globally; and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in NIU’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and NIU does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.







Investor Relations Contact:







Niu Technologies





E-mail: ir@niu.com























NIU TECHNOLOGIES













UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS









































































As of

















December 31,

















December 31,

















December 31,

















2023

















2024

















2024

















RMB

















RMB

















US$













ASSETS

































Current assets































Cash and cash equivalents





872,573,460













630,021,303













86,312,565













Term deposits





97,555,565













274,351,895













37,586,056













Restricted cash





107,666,733













216,395,796













29,646,103













Accounts receivable, net





94,956,170













131,921,419













18,073,160













Inventories





392,790,141













649,177,719













88,936,983













Prepayments and other current assets





195,072,129













267,938,339













36,707,402















Total current assets









1,760,614,198

















2,169,806,471

















297,262,269













































Non-current assets































Property, plant and equipment, net





323,112,366













320,013,632













43,841,688













Intangible assets, net





1,306,401













1,043,801













143,000













Operating lease right-of-use assets





76,821,285













71,223,350













9,757,559













Deferred income tax assets





20,747,021













31,752,254













4,350,041













Other non-current assets





6,730,378













19,318,659













2,646,645















Total non-current assets









428,717,451

















443,351,696

















60,738,933













































Total assets









2,189,331,649

















2,613,158,167

















358,001,202













































LIABILITIES

































Current liabilities































Short-term bank borrowings





100,000,000













200,000,000













27,399,888













Notes payable





167,282,688













294,348,768













40,325,616













Accounts payable





575,724,288













869,015,140













119,054,586













Income taxes payable





1,357,913













1,071,914













146,852













Advances from customers





19,304,488













35,892,860













4,917,302













Deferred revenue-current





41,755,097













50,247,103













6,883,825













Accrued expenses and other current liabilities





165,511,396













201,356,008













27,585,659















Total current liabilities









1,070,935,870

















1,651,931,793

















226,313,728











































Deferred revenue-non-current





13,168,111













16,886,859













2,313,490













Deferred income tax liabilities





2,362,494













3,269,464













447,915













Operating lease liabilities





280,421













89,990













12,329













Other non-current liabilities





8,968,519













9,697,841













1,328,599















Total non-current liabilities









24,779,545

















29,944,154

















4,102,333













































Total liabilities









1,095,715,415

















1,681,875,947

















230,416,061

















































SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY:































Class A ordinary shares





90,031













90,549













12,405













Class B ordinary shares





10,316













10,316













1,413













Additional paid-in capital





1,964,138,365













1,988,638,160













272,442,311













Accumulated other comprehensive loss





(9,495,674





)









(3,129,362





)









(428,721





)









Accumulated deficit





(861,126,804





)









(1,054,327,443





)









(144,442,267





)











Total shareholders’ equity









1,093,616,234

















931,282,220

















127,585,141













































Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity









2,189,331,649

















2,613,158,167

















358,001,202

























































NIU TECHNOLOGIES













UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)

































































































Three Months Ended December 31,

















Year Ended December 31,

















2023

















2024

















2023

















2024

















RMB

















RMB









US$

















RMB

















RMB









US$











Revenues





478,687,794













819,179,677









112,227,156













2,651,757,646













3,288,296,344









450,494,752













Cost of revenues



(a)







(387,743,580





)









(717,195,572





)





(98,255,391





)









(2,081,010,633





)









(2,789,533,350





)





(382,164,502





)











Gross profit









90,944,214

















101,984,105













13,971,765

















570,747,013

















498,762,994













68,330,250

































































Operating expenses:















































Selling and marketing expenses



(a)







(191,169,312





)









(136,342,357





)





(18,678,826





)









(495,734,694





)









(489,577,690





)





(67,071,869





)









Research and development expenses



(a)







(35,634,011





)









(38,622,708





)





(5,291,289





)









(150,985,739





)









(130,111,359





)





(17,825,183





)









General and administrative expenses



(a)







(19,396,568





)









(18,075,985





)





(2,476,400





)









(244,518,817





)









(130,617,629





)





(17,894,542





)











Total operating expenses









(246,199,891









)













(193,041,050









)









(26,446,515









)













(891,239,250









)













(750,306,678









)









(102,791,594









)











Government grants





1,071,262













387,800









53,128













2,968,735













911,556









124,883















Operating loss









(154,184,415









)













(90,669,145









)









(12,421,622









)













(317,523,502









)













(250,632,128









)









(34,336,461









)























































Interest expenses





(817,656





)









(1,598,640





)





(219,013





)









(1,423,924





)









(5,623,544





)





(770,422





)









Interest income





9,946,526













9,559,430









1,309,637













35,492,190













37,089,488









5,081,239













Investment income





441,028













371,460









50,890













1,426,370













2,358,995









323,181















Loss before income taxes









(144,614,517









)













(82,336,895









)









(11,280,108









)













(282,028,866









)













(216,807,189









)









(29,702,463









)











Income tax benefit





14,444,605













9,798,826









1,342,434













10,192,884













23,606,550









3,234,084















Net loss









(130,169,912









)













(72,538,069









)









(9,937,674









)













(271,835,982









)













(193,200,639









)









(26,468,379









)

























































Other comprehensive (loss) income















































Foreign currency translation adjustment, net of nil income taxes





(5,456,486





)









10,263,988









1,406,161













7,386,368













6,366,312









872,181













Unrealized gain on available-for-sale securities, net of reclassification





-













-









-













(345,356





)









-









-















Comprehensive loss









(135,626,398









)













(62,274,081









)









(8,531,513









)













(264,794,970









)













(186,834,327









)









(25,596,198









)













Net loss per ordinary share















































—Basic





(0.83





)









(0.46





)





(0.06





)









(1.73





)









(1.22





)





(0.17





)









—Diluted





(0.83





)









(0.46





)





(0.06





)









(1.73





)









(1.22





)





(0.17





)











Net loss per ADS















































—Basic





(1.65





)









(0.91





)





(0.13





)









(3.47





)









(2.44





)





(0.33





)









—Diluted





(1.65





)









(0.91





)





(0.13





)









(3.47





)









(2.44





)





(0.33





)



























































Weighted average number of ordinary shares and ordinary shares equivalents outstanding used in computing net loss per ordinary share















































































—Basic





157,474,523













158,924,842









158,924,842













156,816,105













158,460,242









158,460,242













—Diluted





157,474,523













158,924,842









158,924,842













156,816,105













158,460,242









158,460,242















Weighted average number of ADS outstanding used in computing net loss per ADS



















































































—Basic





78,737,262













79,462,421









79,462,421













78,408,053













79,230,121









79,230,121













—Diluted





78,737,262













79,462,421









79,462,421













78,408,053













79,230,121









79,230,121































































































Note:



















































































(a) Includes share-based compensation expenses as follows:



























Three Months Ended December 31,

















Year Ended December 31,

















2023

















2024

















2023

















2024

















RMB

















RMB









US$

















RMB

















RMB









US$











Cost of revenues





335,225













155,177









21,259













1,237,902













751,445









102,948













Selling and marketing expenses





1,784,011













1,363,601









186,813













9,991,688













7,110,420









974,124













Research and development expenses





2,997,597













2,054,764









281,502













21,653,946













7,325,327









1,003,566













General and administrative expenses





2,623,526













2,281,042









312,501













14,775,768













9,045,786









1,239,268















Total share-based compensation expenses









7,740,359





















5,854,584













802,075





















47,659,304





















24,232,978













3,319,906









































































NIU TECHNOLOGIES













RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS

































































































Three Months Ended December 31,

















Year Ended December 31,

















2023













2024













2023













2024

















RMB













RMB









US$













RMB













RMB









US$













Net loss









(130,169,912









)













(72,538,069









)









(9,937,674









)













(271,835,982









)













(193,200,639









)









(26,468,379









)











Add:













































Share-based compensation expenses





7,740,359













5,854,584









802,075













47,659,304













24,232,978









3,319,906















Adjusted net loss









(122,429,553









)













(66,683,485









)









(9,135,599









)













(224,176,678









)













(168,967,661









)









(23,148,473









)























































