Niu Technologies Reports 71.1% Revenue Growth in Q4 2024, Reducing Net Loss to RMB 72.5 Million

March 17, 2025 — 04:10 am EDT

Niu Technologies reported significant revenue growth and reduced net loss for Q4 2024 and the full year 2024.

Quiver AI Summary

Niu Technologies reported significant financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ending December 31, 2024. In the fourth quarter, revenues surged to RMB 819.2 million, reflecting a 71.1% year-over-year increase, while the company reduced its net loss to RMB 72.5 million from RMB 130.2 million a year earlier. For the full year, revenues reached RMB 3,288.3 million, a 24% increase, with a reduced net loss of RMB 193.2 million compared to RMB 271.8 million in 2023. The company attributed its growth to a substantial rise in e-scooter sales, particularly in China, alongside an expanding international presence through retail partnerships. Niu Technologies aims to continue this momentum, projecting first-quarter 2025 revenues to grow between 25% and 40% year-over-year.

Potential Positives

  • Fourth quarter revenues of RMB 819.2 million represent a substantial increase of 71.1% year over year, indicating strong sales growth.
  • Net loss for the fourth quarter decreased to RMB 72.5 million from RMB 130.2 million the previous year, suggesting improved financial performance.
  • Full year revenues rose to RMB 3,288.3 million, a 24.0% increase year over year, reflecting overall business growth.
  • The number of e-scooters sold increased by 64.9% year over year, demonstrating significant market demand and successful sales strategies.

Potential Negatives

  • Gross margin decreased to 12.4%, down from 19.0% year over year, indicating worsening profitability dynamics.
  • Despite a revenue increase of 71.1% in Q4, the net loss of RMB 72.5 million suggests continued financial instability.
  • Revenues per e-scooter sold in international markets dropped significantly by 25%, raising concerns about pricing power and market competitiveness abroad.

FAQ

What were NIU's fourth quarter revenues in 2024?

NIU's fourth quarter revenues in 2024 were RMB 819.2 million, representing a 71.1% year-over-year increase.

How did NIU's full year revenues change in 2024?

NIU's full year revenues increased by 24.0% to RMB 3,288.3 million in 2024.

What was NIU's net loss in the fourth quarter of 2024?

NIU reported a net loss of RMB 72.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, an improvement from the previous year's loss.

How many e-scooters did NIU sell in the fourth quarter of 2024?

NIU sold 226,634 e-scooters in the fourth quarter of 2024, a 64.9% increase year-over-year.

What is NIU's revenue outlook for the first quarter of 2025?

NIU expects revenues for Q1 2025 to be between RMB 631 million and RMB 707 million, a 25%-40% increase.

Full Release




-- Fourth Quarter Revenues of RMB 819.2 million, increase 71.1% year over year




-- Fourth Quarter Net Loss of RMB 72.5 million, compared to net loss of RMB 130.2 million in the same period of last year




-- Full Year Revenues of RMB 3,288.3 million, increase 24.0% year over year




-- Full Year Net loss of RMB 193.2 million, compared to net loss of RMB 271.8 million in 2023



BEIJING, March 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Niu Technologies (“NIU”, or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: NIU), the world’s leading provider of smart urban mobility solutions, today announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024.




Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights





  • Revenues

    were RMB 819.2 million, an increase of 71.1% year over year



  • Gross margin

    was 12.4%, compared with 19.0% in the fourth quarter of 2023



  • Net loss

    was RMB 72.5 million, compared with net loss of RMB 130.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2023



  • Adjusted net loss (non-GAAP)


    1

    was RMB 66.7 million, compared with adjusted net loss of RMB 122.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2023




Fourth Quarter 2024 Operating Highlights




  • The number of e-scooters sold was 226,634, up 64.9% year over year


  • The number of e-scooters sold in China was 182,333, up 65.1% year over year


  • The number of e-scooters sold in the international markets was 44,301, up 63.9% year over year


  • The number of franchised stores in China was 3,735 as of December 31, 2024


  • The number of distributors in our international sales network was 57, covering 53 countries as of December 31, 2024





Dr. Yan Li, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, remarked: “In 2024, we experienced significant volume growth in China, driven by strong consumer demand for our new models. By rapidly improving our design and technological capabilities, we have developed a diversified portfolio that addresses a broad range of market needs. Our store expansion has been a key growth driver, increasing the visibility of the NIU brand in previously underserved areas. Building on this momentum, we are confident in our ability to sustain the strong consumer appeal of our products in 2025.”



Dr. Li continued, “Internationally, our micro-mobility segment expanded its retail presence in 2024 through strategic partnerships with major retailers such as Best Buy. The increased visibility of our electric motorcycles and mopeds has further strengthened our global footprint, solidifying our position in key markets.”




Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Results




Revenues

reached RMB 819.2 million, representing a 71.1% increase year-over-year. This growth was mainly driven by a 64.9% increase in sales volume, along with a 3.8% increase in revenues per e-scooter. The following table shows the revenue breakdown and revenues per e-scooter in the periods presented:



























































Revenues




(in RMB million)


2024




Q4


2023




Q4


% change


YoY

E-scooter sales from China market

646.2

355.2

+81.9%

E-scooter sales from international markets

87.2

59.0

+47.8%

E-scooter sales, sub-total

733.4

414.2

+77.0%

Accessories, spare parts and services

85.8

64.5

+33.1%

Total

819.2

478.7

+71.1%







































































Revenues per e-scooter




(in RMB)


2024




Q4


2023




Q4


% change




YoY

E-scooter sales from China market

2

3,544

3,216

+10.2%

E-scooter sales from international markets

2

1,968

2,183

-9.8%

E-scooter sales

3,236

3,013

+7.4%

Accessories, spare parts and services

3

379

469

-19.2%

Revenues per e-scooter

3,615

3,482

+3.8%










  • E-scooter sales revenues from China market were RMB 646.2 million, an increase of 81.9% year-over-year, and represented 88.1% of total e-scooter revenues. The increase was mainly due to the increased sales volume and revenues per e-scooter in China market.


  • E-scooter sales revenues from international markets were RMB 87.2 million, an increase of 47.8% year-over-year, and represented 11.9% of total e-scooter revenues. The increase was mainly due to the increased sales volume of kick-scooters with lower sales price in international markets.


  • Accessories, spare parts sales and services revenues were RMB 85.8 million, an increase of 33.1% year-over-year, and represented 10.5% of total revenues. The increase was mainly due to an increase in accessories and spare parts sales in both China and international markets.


  • Revenues per e-scooter was RMB 3,615, an increase of 3.8% year-over-year, mainly due to increased revenues per e-scooter in China market.




Cost of revenues

was RMB 717.2 million, an increase of 85.0% year-over-year, mainly due to the increase in sales volume. The cost per e-scooter, defined as cost of revenues divided by the number of e-scooters sold in a specific period, was RMB 3,165, an increase of 12.2% from RMB 2,820 in the last quarter of 2023

.

This increase was mainly due to a higher proportion of premium series sales in China market with higher cost per e-scooter, the increased freight costs in international markets, and tariffs in U.S. market.




Gross margin

was 12.4%, compared with 19.0% in the same period of 2023. The decrease was mainly due to changes in the product mix of kick-scooters, sales incentives offered during the holiday season, increased freight costs in international markets, and tariffs in U.S. market.




Operating expenses

were RMB 193.0 million, a decrease of 21.6% from the same period of 2023. Operating expenses as a percentage of revenues was 23.6%, compared with 51.4% in the fourth quarter of 2023.





  • Selling and marketing expenses

    were RMB 136.3 million (including RMB 1.4 million of share-based compensation), a decrease of 28.7% from RMB 191.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, mainly due to the decrease of RMB 34.2 million and RMB 22.3 million in rental expenses and advertising and promotion activities, respectively, primarily in international markets. Selling and marketing expenses as a percentage of revenues was 16.6%, compared with 39.9% in the fourth quarter of 2023.



  • Research and development expenses

    were RMB 38.6 million (including RMB 2.1 million of share-based compensation), an increase of 8.4% from RMB 35.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, mainly due to an increase of RMB 2.6 million in staff cost and share-based compensation. Research and development expenses as a percentage of revenues was 4.7%, compared with 7.4% in the fourth quarter of 2023.



  • General and administrative expenses

    were RMB 18.1million (including RMB 2.3 million of share-based compensation), a decrease of 6.8% from RMB 19.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, mainly due to the decrease in allowance for doubtful accounts of RMB 1.0 million, and the increase in foreign exchange gain of 2.5 million. General and administrative expenses as a percentage of revenues was 2.2%, compared with 4.1% in the fourth quarter of 2023.






Operating expenses excluding share-based compensation

were RMB 187.3 million, decreased by 21.5% year over year, and represented 22.9% of revenues, compared with 49.9% in the fourth quarter of 2023.





  • Selling and marketing expenses excluding share-based compensation

    were RMB 135.0million, a decrease of 28.7% year over year, and represented 16.5% of revenues, compared with 39.6% in the fourth quarter of 2023.



  • Research and development expenses excluding share-based compensation

    were RMB 36.6 million, an increase of 12.0% year over year, and represented 4.5% of revenues, compared with 6.8% in the fourth quarter of 2023.



  • General and administrative expenses excluding share-based compensation

    were RMB 15.8 million, a decrease of 5.8% year over year, and represented 1.9% of revenues, compared with 3.5% in the fourth quarter of 2023.






Share-based compensation

was RMB 5.9 million, compared with RMB 7.7 million in the same period of 2023.




Income tax benefit

was RMB 9.8 million, compared with income tax benefit of RMB 14.4 million in the same period of 2023.





Net loss

was RMB 72.5 million, compared with net loss of RMB 130.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. The net loss margin was 8.9%, compared with net loss margin of 27.2% in the same period of 2023.




Adjusted net loss (non-GAAP)

was RMB 66.7 million, compared with an adjusted net loss of RMB 122.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. The adjusted net loss margin

4

was 8.1%, compared with an adjusted net loss margin of 25.6% in the same period of 2023.




Basic and diluted net loss per ADS

were both RMB 0.91 (US$ 0.13).





Full Year 2024 Financial Results




Revenues

were RMB 3,288.3 million, representing a 24.0% increase year over year. This growth was mainly attributable to a 30.2% increase in sales volume, partially offset by a 4.8% decrease in revenues per e-scooter. E-scooter sales revenues from China market and international markets represented 86.6% and 13.4% of our total revenues from e-scooter sales, respectively. The following table shows the revenue breakdown and revenues per e-scooter in the years presented:



























































Revenues




(in RMB million)


2024




Full Year


2023




Full Year


% change


YoY

E-scooter sales from China market

2,563.6

2,010.0

+27.5%

E-scooter sales from international markets

396.9

348.7

+13.8%

E-scooter sales, sub-total

2,960.5

2,358.7

+25.5%

Accessories, spare parts and services

327.8

293.1

+11.8%

Total

3,288.3

2,651.8

+24.0%







































































Revenues per e-scooter




(in RMB)


2024




Full Year


2023




Full Year


% change




YoY

E-scooter sales from China market

2

3,377

3,344

+1.0%

E-scooter sales from international markets

2

2,402

3,204

-25.0%

E-scooter sales

3,203

3,323

-3.6%

Accessories, spare parts and services

3

354

413

-14.3%

Revenues per e-scooter

3,557

3,736

-4.8%










Cost of revenues

were RMB 2,789.5 million, an increase of 34.0% year over year, mainly resulting from increased e-scooter sales volume. The cost per e-scooter, defined as cost of revenues divided by the number of e-scooters sold in a specific period, was RMB 3,018, an increase of 2.9% from RMB 2,932 in 2023.




Gross margin

was 15.2%, compared with 21.5% in 2023. The decrease was mainly due to a higher proportion of kick-scooters sales with lower sales prices and margin in international markets, changes in product mix of e-scooters, and increased sales incentives to franchisees in China market.




Operating expenses

were RMB 750.3 million, a decrease of 15.8% from RMB 891.2 million in 2023. Operating expenses as a percentage of revenues was 22.8%, compared with 33.6% in 2023.




Operating expenses excluding share-based compensation

were RMB 726.8 million, a decrease of 14.0% year over year, and represented 22.1% of revenues, compared with 31.9% in 2023.




Share-based compensation

was RMB 24.2 million, a decrease of RMB 23.4 million from RMB 47.7 million in 2023.





Income tax benefit

was RMB 23.6 million, compared with income tax benefit of RMB 10.2 million in 2023.




Net loss

was RMB 193.2 million, compared with net loss of RMB 271.8 million in 2023. The net loss margin was 5.9%, compared with net loss margin of 10.3% in 2023.




Adjusted net loss (non-GAAP)

was RMB 169.0 million, compared with an adjusted net loss of RMB 224.2 million in 2023. The adjusted net loss margin

4

was 5.1%, compared with an adjusted net loss margin of 8.5% in 2023.




Basic and diluted net loss per ADS

were both RMB 2.44 (US$ 0.33).




Balance Sheet



As of December 31, 2024, the Company had

cash and cash equivalents and term deposits

of RMB 904.4 million in aggregate. The Company had restricted cash of RMB 216.4 million and short-term bank borrowings of RMB 200.0 million.




Business Outlook



NIU expects revenues of the first quarter 2025 to be in the range of RMB 631 million to RMB 707 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 25% to 40%. NIU expects the sales volume for full year 2025 to be in the range of 1.3 million to 1.6 million units, representing a year-over-year increase of approximately 40% to 70%.



The above outlook is based on information available as of the date of this press release and reflects the Company’s current and preliminary expectation and is subject to change.




Conference Call



The Company will host anearnings conference callon Monday, March 17, 2025 at 8:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time (8:00 PM Beijing/Hong Kong Time) to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial and business results and provide a corporate update.



To join via phone, participants need to register in advance of the conference call using the link provided below. Upon registration, participants will receive dial-in numbers and a personal PIN, which will be used to join the conference call.

















Event:
Niu Technologies Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results Conference Call


Registration Link:

https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI427237b63fc249579b187787482439fd




A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the investor relations website at

https://ir.niu.com/news-and-events/webcasts-and-presentations

.




About NIU



As the world’s leading provider of smart urban mobility solutions, NIU designs, manufactures and sells high-performance electric motorcycles, mopeds, bicycles, as well as kick-scooters and e-bikes. NIU has a diversified product portfolio that caters to the various demands of our users and addresses different urban travel scenarios. Currently, NIU offers two model lineups, comprising a number of different vehicle types. These include (i) the electric motorcycle, moped and bicycle series, including the NQi, MQi, UQi, FQi series and others, and (ii) the micro-mobility series, including the kick-scooter series KQi and the e-bike series BQi. NIU has adopted an omnichannel retail model, integrating the offline and online channels, to sell its products and provide services to users.


For more information, please visit

www.niu.com

.




Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures



To supplement NIU’s consolidated financial results presented in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”), NIU uses the following non-GAAP financial measures: adjusted net income (loss) and adjusted net income (loss) margin. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. NIU believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding its performance and liquidity by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of its operating results. The Company believes that both management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing its performance and when planning and forecasting future periods. These non-GAAP financial measures also facilitate management’s internal comparisons to NIU’s historical performance. The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors in allowing for greater transparency with respect to supplemental information used by management in its financial and operational decision making. A limitation of using these non-GAAP financial measures is that these non-GAAP measures exclude certain items that have been and will continue to be for the foreseeable future a significant component in the Company’s results of operations. These non-GAAP financial measures presented here may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. Other companies may calculate similarly titled measures differently, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures to the Company’s data.



Adjusted net income (loss) is defined as net income (loss) excluding share-based compensation expenses. Adjusted net income (loss) margin is defined as adjusted net income (loss) as a percentage of the revenues.



For more information on non-GAAP financial measures, please see the tables captioned “Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results”.




Exchange Rate



This announcement contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars (“US$”) at specified rates solely for the convenience of the readers. Unless otherwise stated, all translations from RMB to US$ were made at the rate of RMB 7.2993 to US$ 1.00, the exchange rate in effect as of December 31, 2024, as set forth in the H.10 Statistical release of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System. The Company makes no representation that the RMB or US$ amounts referred could be converted into US$ or RMB, as the case may be, at any particular rate or at all.




Safe Harbor Statement



This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “aims,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “likely to” and similar statements. Among other things, the business outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as NIU’s strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. NIU may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about NIU’s beliefs, plans and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: NIU’s strategies; NIU’s future business development, financial condition and results of operations; NIU’s ability to maintain and enhance its “NIU” brand; its ability to innovate and successfully launch new products and services; its ability to maintain and expand its offline distribution network; its ability to satisfy the mandated safety standards relating to e-scooters; its ability to secure supply of components and raw materials used in e-scooters; its ability to manufacture, launch and sell smart e-scooters meeting customer expectations; its ability to grow collaboration with operation partners; its ability to control costs associated with its operations; general economic and business conditions in China and globally; and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in NIU’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and NIU does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.




Investor Relations Contact:



Niu Technologies


E-mail: ir@niu.com


NIU TECHNOLOGIES


UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS























As of



December 31,




December 31,




December 31,



2023




2024




2024



RMB




RMB




US$


ASSETS






Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents
872,573,460


630,021,303


86,312,565

Term deposits
97,555,565


274,351,895


37,586,056

Restricted cash
107,666,733


216,395,796


29,646,103

Accounts receivable, net
94,956,170


131,921,419


18,073,160

Inventories
392,790,141


649,177,719


88,936,983

Prepayments and other current assets
195,072,129


267,938,339


36,707,402


Total current assets

1,760,614,198



2,169,806,471



297,262,269








Non-current assets





Property, plant and equipment, net
323,112,366


320,013,632


43,841,688

Intangible assets, net
1,306,401


1,043,801


143,000

Operating lease right-of-use assets
76,821,285


71,223,350


9,757,559

Deferred income tax assets
20,747,021


31,752,254


4,350,041

Other non-current assets
6,730,378


19,318,659


2,646,645


Total non-current assets

428,717,451



443,351,696



60,738,933








Total assets

2,189,331,649



2,613,158,167



358,001,202








LIABILITIES






Current liabilities





Short-term bank borrowings
100,000,000


200,000,000


27,399,888

Notes payable
167,282,688


294,348,768


40,325,616

Accounts payable
575,724,288


869,015,140


119,054,586

Income taxes payable
1,357,913


1,071,914


146,852

Advances from customers
19,304,488


35,892,860


4,917,302

Deferred revenue-current
41,755,097


50,247,103


6,883,825

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
165,511,396


201,356,008


27,585,659


Total current liabilities

1,070,935,870



1,651,931,793



226,313,728







Deferred revenue-non-current
13,168,111


16,886,859


2,313,490

Deferred income tax liabilities
2,362,494


3,269,464


447,915

Operating lease liabilities
280,421


89,990


12,329

Other non-current liabilities
8,968,519


9,697,841


1,328,599


Total non-current liabilities

24,779,545



29,944,154



4,102,333








Total liabilities

1,095,715,415



1,681,875,947



230,416,061










SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY:





Class A ordinary shares
90,031


90,549


12,405

Class B ordinary shares
10,316


10,316


1,413

Additional paid-in capital
1,964,138,365


1,988,638,160


272,442,311

Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(9,495,674
)

(3,129,362
)

(428,721
)

Accumulated deficit
(861,126,804
)

(1,054,327,443
)

(144,442,267
)


Total shareholders’ equity

1,093,616,234



931,282,220



127,585,141








Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity

2,189,331,649



2,613,158,167



358,001,202







































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































NIU TECHNOLOGIES


UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)































Three Months Ended December 31,




Year Ended December 31,



2023




2024




2023




2024



RMB




RMB

US$




RMB




RMB

US$

Revenues
478,687,794


819,179,677

112,227,156


2,651,757,646


3,288,296,344

450,494,752

Cost of revenues

(a)
(387,743,580
)

(717,195,572
)
(98,255,391
)

(2,081,010,633
)

(2,789,533,350
)
(382,164,502
)


Gross profit

90,944,214



101,984,105


13,971,765



570,747,013



498,762,994


68,330,250














Operating expenses:









Selling and marketing expenses

(a)
(191,169,312
)

(136,342,357
)
(18,678,826
)

(495,734,694
)

(489,577,690
)
(67,071,869
)

Research and development expenses

(a)
(35,634,011
)

(38,622,708
)
(5,291,289
)

(150,985,739
)

(130,111,359
)
(17,825,183
)

General and administrative expenses

(a)
(19,396,568
)

(18,075,985
)
(2,476,400
)

(244,518,817
)

(130,617,629
)
(17,894,542
)


Total operating expenses

(246,199,891

)


(193,041,050

)

(26,446,515

)


(891,239,250

)


(750,306,678

)

(102,791,594

)

Government grants
1,071,262


387,800

53,128


2,968,735


911,556

124,883


Operating loss

(154,184,415

)


(90,669,145

)

(12,421,622

)


(317,523,502

)


(250,632,128

)

(34,336,461

)











Interest expenses
(817,656
)

(1,598,640
)
(219,013
)

(1,423,924
)

(5,623,544
)
(770,422
)

Interest income
9,946,526


9,559,430

1,309,637


35,492,190


37,089,488

5,081,239

Investment income
441,028


371,460

50,890


1,426,370


2,358,995

323,181


Loss before income taxes

(144,614,517

)


(82,336,895

)

(11,280,108

)


(282,028,866

)


(216,807,189

)

(29,702,463

)

Income tax benefit
14,444,605


9,798,826

1,342,434


10,192,884


23,606,550

3,234,084


Net loss

(130,169,912

)


(72,538,069

)

(9,937,674

)


(271,835,982

)


(193,200,639

)

(26,468,379

)












Other comprehensive (loss) income









Foreign currency translation adjustment, net of nil income taxes
(5,456,486
)

10,263,988

1,406,161


7,386,368


6,366,312

872,181

Unrealized gain on available-for-sale securities, net of reclassification
-


-

-


(345,356
)

-

-


Comprehensive loss

(135,626,398

)


(62,274,081

)

(8,531,513

)


(264,794,970

)


(186,834,327

)

(25,596,198

)


Net loss per ordinary share









—Basic
(0.83
)

(0.46
)
(0.06
)

(1.73
)

(1.22
)
(0.17
)

—Diluted
(0.83
)

(0.46
)
(0.06
)

(1.73
)

(1.22
)
(0.17
)


Net loss per ADS









—Basic
(1.65
)

(0.91
)
(0.13
)

(3.47
)

(2.44
)
(0.33
)

—Diluted
(1.65
)

(0.91
)
(0.13
)

(3.47
)

(2.44
)
(0.33
)














Weighted average number of ordinary shares and ordinary shares equivalents outstanding used in computing net loss per ordinary share























—Basic
157,474,523


158,924,842

158,924,842


156,816,105


158,460,242

158,460,242

—Diluted
157,474,523


158,924,842

158,924,842


156,816,105


158,460,242

158,460,242


Weighted average number of ADS outstanding used in computing net loss per ADS



























—Basic
78,737,262


79,462,421

79,462,421


78,408,053


79,230,121

79,230,121

—Diluted
78,737,262


79,462,421

79,462,421


78,408,053


79,230,121

79,230,121






























Note:



























(a) Includes share-based compensation expenses as follows:



Three Months Ended December 31,




Year Ended December 31,



2023




2024




2023




2024



RMB




RMB

US$




RMB




RMB

US$

Cost of revenues
335,225


155,177

21,259


1,237,902


751,445

102,948

Selling and marketing expenses
1,784,011


1,363,601

186,813


9,991,688


7,110,420

974,124

Research and development expenses
2,997,597


2,054,764

281,502


21,653,946


7,325,327

1,003,566

General and administrative expenses
2,623,526


2,281,042

312,501


14,775,768


9,045,786

1,239,268


Total share-based compensation expenses

7,740,359





5,854,584


802,075





47,659,304





24,232,978


3,319,906














































































































































NIU TECHNOLOGIES


RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS































Three Months Ended December 31,




Year Ended December 31,



2023


2024


2023


2024



RMB


RMB

US$


RMB


RMB

US$


Net loss

(130,169,912

)


(72,538,069

)

(9,937,674

)


(271,835,982

)


(193,200,639

)

(26,468,379

)

Add:









Share-based compensation expenses
7,740,359


5,854,584

802,075


47,659,304


24,232,978

3,319,906


Adjusted net loss

(122,429,553

)


(66,683,485

)

(9,135,599

)


(224,176,678

)


(168,967,661

)

(23,148,473

)












_________________________________




1

Adjusted net income (loss) (non-GAAP) is defined as net income (loss) excluding share-based compensation expenses



2

Revenues per e-scooter on e-scooter sales from China or international markets is defined as e-scooter sales revenues from China or international markets divided by the number of e-scooters sold in China or international market in a specific period



3

Revenues per e-scooter on accessories, spare parts and services is defined as accessories, spare parts and services revenues divided by the total number of e-scooters sold in a specific period



4

Adjusted net income (loss) margin is defined as adjusted net income (loss) (non-GAAP) as a percentage of the revenues






