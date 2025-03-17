Niu Technologies Reports 71.1% Revenue Growth in Q4 2024, Reducing Net Loss to RMB 72.5 Million

Niu Technologies reported significant revenue growth and reduced net loss for Q4 2024 and the full year 2024.
Full Release
-- Fourth Quarter Revenues of RMB 819.2 million, increase 71.1% year over year
-- Fourth Quarter Net Loss of RMB 72.5 million, compared to net loss of RMB 130.2 million in the same period of last year
-- Full Year Revenues of RMB 3,288.3 million, increase 24.0% year over year
-- Full Year Net loss of RMB 193.2 million, compared to net loss of RMB 271.8 million in 2023
BEIJING, March 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Niu Technologies (“NIU”, or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: NIU), the world’s leading provider of smart urban mobility solutions, today announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024.
Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights
Revenues
were RMB 819.2 million, an increase of 71.1% year over year
Gross margin
was 12.4%, compared with 19.0% in the fourth quarter of 2023
Net loss
was RMB 72.5 million, compared with net loss of RMB 130.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2023
Adjusted net loss (non-GAAP)
1
was RMB 66.7 million, compared with adjusted net loss of RMB 122.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2023
Fourth Quarter 2024 Operating Highlights
The number of e-scooters sold was 226,634, up 64.9% year over year
The number of e-scooters sold in China was 182,333, up 65.1% year over year
The number of e-scooters sold in the international markets was 44,301, up 63.9% year over year
The number of franchised stores in China was 3,735 as of December 31, 2024
The number of distributors in our international sales network was 57, covering 53 countries as of December 31, 2024
Dr. Yan Li, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, remarked: “In 2024, we experienced significant volume growth in China, driven by strong consumer demand for our new models. By rapidly improving our design and technological capabilities, we have developed a diversified portfolio that addresses a broad range of market needs. Our store expansion has been a key growth driver, increasing the visibility of the NIU brand in previously underserved areas. Building on this momentum, we are confident in our ability to sustain the strong consumer appeal of our products in 2025.”
Dr. Li continued, “Internationally, our micro-mobility segment expanded its retail presence in 2024 through strategic partnerships with major retailers such as Best Buy. The increased visibility of our electric motorcycles and mopeds has further strengthened our global footprint, solidifying our position in key markets.”
Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Results
Revenues
reached RMB 819.2 million, representing a 71.1% increase year-over-year. This growth was mainly driven by a 64.9% increase in sales volume, along with a 3.8% increase in revenues per e-scooter. The following table shows the revenue breakdown and revenues per e-scooter in the periods presented:
Revenues
(in RMB million)
2024
Q4
2023
Q4
% change
YoY
E-scooter sales from China market
646.2
355.2
+81.9%
E-scooter sales from international markets
87.2
59.0
+47.8%
E-scooter sales, sub-total
733.4
414.2
+77.0%
Accessories, spare parts and services
85.8
64.5
+33.1%
Total
819.2
478.7
+71.1%
Revenues per e-scooter
(in RMB)
2024
Q4
2023
Q4
% change
YoY
E-scooter sales from China market
2
3,544
3,216
+10.2%
E-scooter sales from international markets
2
1,968
2,183
-9.8%
E-scooter sales
3,236
3,013
+7.4%
Accessories, spare parts and services
3
379
469
-19.2%
Revenues per e-scooter
3,615
3,482
+3.8%
E-scooter sales revenues from China market were RMB 646.2 million, an increase of 81.9% year-over-year, and represented 88.1% of total e-scooter revenues. The increase was mainly due to the increased sales volume and revenues per e-scooter in China market.
E-scooter sales revenues from international markets were RMB 87.2 million, an increase of 47.8% year-over-year, and represented 11.9% of total e-scooter revenues. The increase was mainly due to the increased sales volume of kick-scooters with lower sales price in international markets.
Accessories, spare parts sales and services revenues were RMB 85.8 million, an increase of 33.1% year-over-year, and represented 10.5% of total revenues. The increase was mainly due to an increase in accessories and spare parts sales in both China and international markets.
Revenues per e-scooter was RMB 3,615, an increase of 3.8% year-over-year, mainly due to increased revenues per e-scooter in China market.
Cost of revenues
was RMB 717.2 million, an increase of 85.0% year-over-year, mainly due to the increase in sales volume. The cost per e-scooter, defined as cost of revenues divided by the number of e-scooters sold in a specific period, was RMB 3,165, an increase of 12.2% from RMB 2,820 in the last quarter of 2023
.
This increase was mainly due to a higher proportion of premium series sales in China market with higher cost per e-scooter, the increased freight costs in international markets, and tariffs in U.S. market.
Gross margin
was 12.4%, compared with 19.0% in the same period of 2023. The decrease was mainly due to changes in the product mix of kick-scooters, sales incentives offered during the holiday season, increased freight costs in international markets, and tariffs in U.S. market.
Operating expenses
were RMB 193.0 million, a decrease of 21.6% from the same period of 2023. Operating expenses as a percentage of revenues was 23.6%, compared with 51.4% in the fourth quarter of 2023.
Selling and marketing expenses
were RMB 136.3 million (including RMB 1.4 million of share-based compensation), a decrease of 28.7% from RMB 191.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, mainly due to the decrease of RMB 34.2 million and RMB 22.3 million in rental expenses and advertising and promotion activities, respectively, primarily in international markets. Selling and marketing expenses as a percentage of revenues was 16.6%, compared with 39.9% in the fourth quarter of 2023.
Research and development expenses
were RMB 38.6 million (including RMB 2.1 million of share-based compensation), an increase of 8.4% from RMB 35.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, mainly due to an increase of RMB 2.6 million in staff cost and share-based compensation. Research and development expenses as a percentage of revenues was 4.7%, compared with 7.4% in the fourth quarter of 2023.
General and administrative expenses
were RMB 18.1million (including RMB 2.3 million of share-based compensation), a decrease of 6.8% from RMB 19.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, mainly due to the decrease in allowance for doubtful accounts of RMB 1.0 million, and the increase in foreign exchange gain of 2.5 million. General and administrative expenses as a percentage of revenues was 2.2%, compared with 4.1% in the fourth quarter of 2023.
Operating expenses excluding share-based compensation
were RMB 187.3 million, decreased by 21.5% year over year, and represented 22.9% of revenues, compared with 49.9% in the fourth quarter of 2023.
Selling and marketing expenses excluding share-based compensation
were RMB 135.0million, a decrease of 28.7% year over year, and represented 16.5% of revenues, compared with 39.6% in the fourth quarter of 2023.
Research and development expenses excluding share-based compensation
were RMB 36.6 million, an increase of 12.0% year over year, and represented 4.5% of revenues, compared with 6.8% in the fourth quarter of 2023.
General and administrative expenses excluding share-based compensation
were RMB 15.8 million, a decrease of 5.8% year over year, and represented 1.9% of revenues, compared with 3.5% in the fourth quarter of 2023.
Share-based compensation
was RMB 5.9 million, compared with RMB 7.7 million in the same period of 2023.
Income tax benefit
was RMB 9.8 million, compared with income tax benefit of RMB 14.4 million in the same period of 2023.
Net loss
was RMB 72.5 million, compared with net loss of RMB 130.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. The net loss margin was 8.9%, compared with net loss margin of 27.2% in the same period of 2023.
Adjusted net loss (non-GAAP)
was RMB 66.7 million, compared with an adjusted net loss of RMB 122.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. The adjusted net loss margin
4
was 8.1%, compared with an adjusted net loss margin of 25.6% in the same period of 2023.
Basic and diluted net loss per ADS
were both RMB 0.91 (US$ 0.13).
Full Year 2024 Financial Results
Revenues
were RMB 3,288.3 million, representing a 24.0% increase year over year. This growth was mainly attributable to a 30.2% increase in sales volume, partially offset by a 4.8% decrease in revenues per e-scooter. E-scooter sales revenues from China market and international markets represented 86.6% and 13.4% of our total revenues from e-scooter sales, respectively. The following table shows the revenue breakdown and revenues per e-scooter in the years presented:
Revenues
(in RMB million)
2024
Full Year
2023
Full Year
% change
YoY
E-scooter sales from China market
2,563.6
2,010.0
+27.5%
E-scooter sales from international markets
396.9
348.7
+13.8%
E-scooter sales, sub-total
2,960.5
2,358.7
+25.5%
Accessories, spare parts and services
327.8
293.1
+11.8%
Total
3,288.3
2,651.8
+24.0%
Revenues per e-scooter
(in RMB)
2024
Full Year
2023
Full Year
% change
YoY
E-scooter sales from China market
2
3,377
3,344
+1.0%
E-scooter sales from international markets
2
2,402
3,204
-25.0%
E-scooter sales
3,203
3,323
-3.6%
Accessories, spare parts and services
3
354
413
-14.3%
Revenues per e-scooter
3,557
3,736
-4.8%
Cost of revenues
were RMB 2,789.5 million, an increase of 34.0% year over year, mainly resulting from increased e-scooter sales volume. The cost per e-scooter, defined as cost of revenues divided by the number of e-scooters sold in a specific period, was RMB 3,018, an increase of 2.9% from RMB 2,932 in 2023.
Gross margin
was 15.2%, compared with 21.5% in 2023. The decrease was mainly due to a higher proportion of kick-scooters sales with lower sales prices and margin in international markets, changes in product mix of e-scooters, and increased sales incentives to franchisees in China market.
Operating expenses
were RMB 750.3 million, a decrease of 15.8% from RMB 891.2 million in 2023. Operating expenses as a percentage of revenues was 22.8%, compared with 33.6% in 2023.
Operating expenses excluding share-based compensation
were RMB 726.8 million, a decrease of 14.0% year over year, and represented 22.1% of revenues, compared with 31.9% in 2023.
Share-based compensation
was RMB 24.2 million, a decrease of RMB 23.4 million from RMB 47.7 million in 2023.
Income tax benefit
was RMB 23.6 million, compared with income tax benefit of RMB 10.2 million in 2023.
Net loss
was RMB 193.2 million, compared with net loss of RMB 271.8 million in 2023. The net loss margin was 5.9%, compared with net loss margin of 10.3% in 2023.
Adjusted net loss (non-GAAP)
was RMB 169.0 million, compared with an adjusted net loss of RMB 224.2 million in 2023. The adjusted net loss margin
4
was 5.1%, compared with an adjusted net loss margin of 8.5% in 2023.
Basic and diluted net loss per ADS
were both RMB 2.44 (US$ 0.33).
Balance Sheet
As of December 31, 2024, the Company had
cash and cash equivalents and term deposits
of RMB 904.4 million in aggregate. The Company had restricted cash of RMB 216.4 million and short-term bank borrowings of RMB 200.0 million.
Business Outlook
NIU expects revenues of the first quarter 2025 to be in the range of RMB 631 million to RMB 707 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 25% to 40%. NIU expects the sales volume for full year 2025 to be in the range of 1.3 million to 1.6 million units, representing a year-over-year increase of approximately 40% to 70%.
The above outlook is based on information available as of the date of this press release and reflects the Company’s current and preliminary expectation and is subject to change.
Conference Call
The Company will host anearnings conference callon Monday, March 17, 2025 at 8:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time (8:00 PM Beijing/Hong Kong Time) to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial and business results and provide a corporate update.
To join via phone, participants need to register in advance of the conference call using the link provided below. Upon registration, participants will receive dial-in numbers and a personal PIN, which will be used to join the conference call.
Event:
Niu Technologies Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results Conference Call
Registration Link:
https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI427237b63fc249579b187787482439fd
A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the investor relations website at
https://ir.niu.com/news-and-events/webcasts-and-presentations
.
About NIU
As the world’s leading provider of smart urban mobility solutions, NIU designs, manufactures and sells high-performance electric motorcycles, mopeds, bicycles, as well as kick-scooters and e-bikes. NIU has a diversified product portfolio that caters to the various demands of our users and addresses different urban travel scenarios. Currently, NIU offers two model lineups, comprising a number of different vehicle types. These include (i) the electric motorcycle, moped and bicycle series, including the NQi, MQi, UQi, FQi series and others, and (ii) the micro-mobility series, including the kick-scooter series KQi and the e-bike series BQi. NIU has adopted an omnichannel retail model, integrating the offline and online channels, to sell its products and provide services to users.
For more information, please visit
www.niu.com
.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
To supplement NIU’s consolidated financial results presented in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”), NIU uses the following non-GAAP financial measures: adjusted net income (loss) and adjusted net income (loss) margin. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. NIU believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding its performance and liquidity by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of its operating results. The Company believes that both management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing its performance and when planning and forecasting future periods. These non-GAAP financial measures also facilitate management’s internal comparisons to NIU’s historical performance. The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors in allowing for greater transparency with respect to supplemental information used by management in its financial and operational decision making. A limitation of using these non-GAAP financial measures is that these non-GAAP measures exclude certain items that have been and will continue to be for the foreseeable future a significant component in the Company’s results of operations. These non-GAAP financial measures presented here may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. Other companies may calculate similarly titled measures differently, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures to the Company’s data.
Adjusted net income (loss) is defined as net income (loss) excluding share-based compensation expenses. Adjusted net income (loss) margin is defined as adjusted net income (loss) as a percentage of the revenues.
For more information on non-GAAP financial measures, please see the tables captioned “Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results”.
Exchange Rate
This announcement contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars (“US$”) at specified rates solely for the convenience of the readers. Unless otherwise stated, all translations from RMB to US$ were made at the rate of RMB 7.2993 to US$ 1.00, the exchange rate in effect as of December 31, 2024, as set forth in the H.10 Statistical release of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System. The Company makes no representation that the RMB or US$ amounts referred could be converted into US$ or RMB, as the case may be, at any particular rate or at all.
Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “aims,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “likely to” and similar statements. Among other things, the business outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as NIU’s strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. NIU may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about NIU’s beliefs, plans and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: NIU’s strategies; NIU’s future business development, financial condition and results of operations; NIU’s ability to maintain and enhance its “NIU” brand; its ability to innovate and successfully launch new products and services; its ability to maintain and expand its offline distribution network; its ability to satisfy the mandated safety standards relating to e-scooters; its ability to secure supply of components and raw materials used in e-scooters; its ability to manufacture, launch and sell smart e-scooters meeting customer expectations; its ability to grow collaboration with operation partners; its ability to control costs associated with its operations; general economic and business conditions in China and globally; and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in NIU’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and NIU does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.
Investor Relations Contact:
Niu Technologies
E-mail: ir@niu.com
NIU TECHNOLOGIES
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
As of
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
2023
2024
2024
RMB
RMB
US$
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
872,573,460
630,021,303
86,312,565
Term deposits
97,555,565
274,351,895
37,586,056
Restricted cash
107,666,733
216,395,796
29,646,103
Accounts receivable, net
94,956,170
131,921,419
18,073,160
Inventories
392,790,141
649,177,719
88,936,983
Prepayments and other current assets
195,072,129
267,938,339
36,707,402
Total current assets
1,760,614,198
2,169,806,471
297,262,269
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment, net
323,112,366
320,013,632
43,841,688
Intangible assets, net
1,306,401
1,043,801
143,000
Operating lease right-of-use assets
76,821,285
71,223,350
9,757,559
Deferred income tax assets
20,747,021
31,752,254
4,350,041
Other non-current assets
6,730,378
19,318,659
2,646,645
Total non-current assets
428,717,451
443,351,696
60,738,933
Total assets
2,189,331,649
2,613,158,167
358,001,202
LIABILITIES
Current liabilities
Short-term bank borrowings
100,000,000
200,000,000
27,399,888
Notes payable
167,282,688
294,348,768
40,325,616
Accounts payable
575,724,288
869,015,140
119,054,586
Income taxes payable
1,357,913
1,071,914
146,852
Advances from customers
19,304,488
35,892,860
4,917,302
Deferred revenue-current
41,755,097
50,247,103
6,883,825
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
165,511,396
201,356,008
27,585,659
Total current liabilities
1,070,935,870
1,651,931,793
226,313,728
Deferred revenue-non-current
13,168,111
16,886,859
2,313,490
Deferred income tax liabilities
2,362,494
3,269,464
447,915
Operating lease liabilities
280,421
89,990
12,329
Other non-current liabilities
8,968,519
9,697,841
1,328,599
Total non-current liabilities
24,779,545
29,944,154
4,102,333
Total liabilities
1,095,715,415
1,681,875,947
230,416,061
SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY:
Class A ordinary shares
90,031
90,549
12,405
Class B ordinary shares
10,316
10,316
1,413
Additional paid-in capital
1,964,138,365
1,988,638,160
272,442,311
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(9,495,674
)
(3,129,362
)
(428,721
)
Accumulated deficit
(861,126,804
)
(1,054,327,443
)
(144,442,267
)
Total shareholders’ equity
1,093,616,234
931,282,220
127,585,141
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity
2,189,331,649
2,613,158,167
358,001,202
NIU TECHNOLOGIES
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)
Three Months Ended December 31,
Year Ended December 31,
2023
2024
2023
2024
RMB
RMB
US$
RMB
RMB
US$
Revenues
478,687,794
819,179,677
112,227,156
2,651,757,646
3,288,296,344
450,494,752
Cost of revenues
(a)
(387,743,580
)
(717,195,572
)
(98,255,391
)
(2,081,010,633
)
(2,789,533,350
)
(382,164,502
)
Gross profit
90,944,214
101,984,105
13,971,765
570,747,013
498,762,994
68,330,250
Operating expenses:
Selling and marketing expenses
(a)
(191,169,312
)
(136,342,357
)
(18,678,826
)
(495,734,694
)
(489,577,690
)
(67,071,869
)
Research and development expenses
(a)
(35,634,011
)
(38,622,708
)
(5,291,289
)
(150,985,739
)
(130,111,359
)
(17,825,183
)
General and administrative expenses
(a)
(19,396,568
)
(18,075,985
)
(2,476,400
)
(244,518,817
)
(130,617,629
)
(17,894,542
)
Total operating expenses
(246,199,891
)
(193,041,050
)
(26,446,515
)
(891,239,250
)
(750,306,678
)
(102,791,594
)
Government grants
1,071,262
387,800
53,128
2,968,735
911,556
124,883
Operating loss
(154,184,415
)
(90,669,145
)
(12,421,622
)
(317,523,502
)
(250,632,128
)
(34,336,461
)
Interest expenses
(817,656
)
(1,598,640
)
(219,013
)
(1,423,924
)
(5,623,544
)
(770,422
)
Interest income
9,946,526
9,559,430
1,309,637
35,492,190
37,089,488
5,081,239
Investment income
441,028
371,460
50,890
1,426,370
2,358,995
323,181
Loss before income taxes
(144,614,517
)
(82,336,895
)
(11,280,108
)
(282,028,866
)
(216,807,189
)
(29,702,463
)
Income tax benefit
14,444,605
9,798,826
1,342,434
10,192,884
23,606,550
3,234,084
Net loss
(130,169,912
)
(72,538,069
)
(9,937,674
)
(271,835,982
)
(193,200,639
)
(26,468,379
)
Other comprehensive (loss) income
Foreign currency translation adjustment, net of nil income taxes
(5,456,486
)
10,263,988
1,406,161
7,386,368
6,366,312
872,181
Unrealized gain on available-for-sale securities, net of reclassification
-
-
-
(345,356
)
-
-
Comprehensive loss
(135,626,398
)
(62,274,081
)
(8,531,513
)
(264,794,970
)
(186,834,327
)
(25,596,198
)
Net loss per ordinary share
—Basic
(0.83
)
(0.46
)
(0.06
)
(1.73
)
(1.22
)
(0.17
)
—Diluted
(0.83
)
(0.46
)
(0.06
)
(1.73
)
(1.22
)
(0.17
)
Net loss per ADS
—Basic
(1.65
)
(0.91
)
(0.13
)
(3.47
)
(2.44
)
(0.33
)
—Diluted
(1.65
)
(0.91
)
(0.13
)
(3.47
)
(2.44
)
(0.33
)
Weighted average number of ordinary shares and ordinary shares equivalents outstanding used in computing net loss per ordinary share
—Basic
157,474,523
158,924,842
158,924,842
156,816,105
158,460,242
158,460,242
—Diluted
157,474,523
158,924,842
158,924,842
156,816,105
158,460,242
158,460,242
Weighted average number of ADS outstanding used in computing net loss per ADS
—Basic
78,737,262
79,462,421
79,462,421
78,408,053
79,230,121
79,230,121
—Diluted
78,737,262
79,462,421
79,462,421
78,408,053
79,230,121
79,230,121
Note:
(a) Includes share-based compensation expenses as follows:
Three Months Ended December 31,
Year Ended December 31,
2023
2024
2023
2024
RMB
RMB
US$
RMB
RMB
US$
Cost of revenues
335,225
155,177
21,259
1,237,902
751,445
102,948
Selling and marketing expenses
1,784,011
1,363,601
186,813
9,991,688
7,110,420
974,124
Research and development expenses
2,997,597
2,054,764
281,502
21,653,946
7,325,327
1,003,566
General and administrative expenses
2,623,526
2,281,042
312,501
14,775,768
9,045,786
1,239,268
Total share-based compensation expenses
7,740,359
5,854,584
802,075
47,659,304
24,232,978
3,319,906
NIU TECHNOLOGIES
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS
Three Months Ended December 31,
Year Ended December 31,
2023
2024
2023
2024
RMB
RMB
US$
RMB
RMB
US$
Net loss
(130,169,912
)
(72,538,069
)
(9,937,674
)
(271,835,982
)
(193,200,639
)
(26,468,379
)
Add:
Share-based compensation expenses
7,740,359
5,854,584
802,075
47,659,304
24,232,978
3,319,906
Adjusted net loss
(122,429,553
)
(66,683,485
)
(9,135,599
)
(224,176,678
)
(168,967,661
)
(23,148,473
)
_________________________________
1
Adjusted net income (loss) (non-GAAP) is defined as net income (loss) excluding share-based compensation expenses
2
Revenues per e-scooter on e-scooter sales from China or international markets is defined as e-scooter sales revenues from China or international markets divided by the number of e-scooters sold in China or international market in a specific period
3
Revenues per e-scooter on accessories, spare parts and services is defined as accessories, spare parts and services revenues divided by the total number of e-scooters sold in a specific period
4
Adjusted net income (loss) margin is defined as adjusted net income (loss) (non-GAAP) as a percentage of the revenues
