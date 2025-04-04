Markets
Niu Technologies Q1 Sales Volume Climbs With Strong China Sales

April 04, 2025 — 04:46 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Niu Technologies (NIU), a Chinese provider of smart urban mobility solutions, reported Friday higher sales volume in its first quarter, with significant growth in domestic market.

In the first quarter of 2025, NIU sold 203,313 units, 57 percent higher than prior year's 129,139 units.

The company sold 183,065 units in China market, up 66 percent from 110,115 units in the prior year. The domestic sales volume growth was driven by the successful execution of its product and channel strategies.

In International markets, sales grew 6 percent to 20,248 units from last year's 19,024 units.

