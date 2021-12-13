Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Is Achieving High Returns On Its Capital

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. With that in mind, the ROCE of Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) looks great, so lets see what the trend can tell us.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Niu Technologies:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.21 = CN¥265m ÷ (CN¥2.6b - CN¥1.3b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

Thus, Niu Technologies has an ROCE of 21%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 12% earned by companies in a similar industry.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Niu Technologies Tell Us?

Niu Technologies has recently broken into profitability so their prior investments seem to be paying off. About three years ago the company was generating losses but things have turned around because it's now earning 21% on its capital. Not only that, but the company is utilizing 461% more capital than before, but that's to be expected from a company trying to break into profitability. This can tell us that the company has plenty of reinvestment opportunities that are able to generate higher returns.

One more thing to note, Niu Technologies has decreased current liabilities to 52% of total assets over this period, which effectively reduces the amount of funding from suppliers or short-term creditors. So this improvement in ROCE has come from the business' underlying economics, which is great to see. However, current liabilities are still at a pretty high level, so just be aware that this can bring with it some risks.

What We Can Learn From Niu Technologies' ROCE

Long story short, we're delighted to see that Niu Technologies' reinvestment activities have paid off and the company is now profitable. Since the stock has returned a staggering 161% to shareholders over the last three years, it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. In light of that, we think it's worth looking further into this stock because if Niu Technologies can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

