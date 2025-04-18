Niu Technologies Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2024

Niu Technologies filed its 2024 annual report with the SEC, available on its investor relations website.

Quiver AI Summary

Niu Technologies announced the filing of its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The report is available on the company's investor relations website, and a hard copy containing audited financial statements can be requested for free by shareholders and ADS holders. Niu Technologies is recognized as a leading provider of smart urban mobility solutions, offering a diverse range of products including electric motorcycles, mopeds, bicycles, kick-scooters, and e-bikes, as well as employing an omnichannel retail model for sales and services.

Potential Positives

Niu Technologies filed its annual report on Form 20-F with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, demonstrating compliance with regulatory requirements and transparency to investors.

The company is offering shareholders and ADS holders free access to hard copies of the audited consolidated financial statements, highlighting its commitment to investor relations and transparency.

Niu Technologies is recognized as the world’s leading provider of smart urban mobility solutions, potentially enhancing its brand reputation and market position in a growing industry.

The company's diversified product portfolio across electric vehicles and micro-mobility solutions positions it well to cater to various urban travel demands, which can drive future sales growth.

Potential Negatives

None

FAQ

What is Niu Technologies' recent filing with the SEC?

Niu Technologies filed its annual report on Form 20-F with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024.

How can I access the Form 20-F report?

The annual report on Form 20-F can be accessed on Niu Technologies’ investor relations website at ir.niu.com.

Is the Form 20-F report available in hard copy?

Yes, Niu Technologies will provide hard copies of the Form 20-F, containing audited financial statements, free of charge upon request.

Who should I contact for a hard copy of the report?

Requests for a hard copy of the Form 20-F should be directed to the Company's IR Department at ir@niu.com.

What products does Niu Technologies offer?

Niu Technologies offers high-performance electric motorcycles, mopeds, bicycles, kick-scooters, and e-bikes, catering to various urban mobility needs.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$NIU Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 21 institutional investors add shares of $NIU stock to their portfolio, and 28 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



BEIJING, April 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Niu Technologies (“NIU”, or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: NIU), the world’s leading provider of smart urban mobility solutions, today announced it filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The annual report on Form 20-F can be accessed on the Company’s investor relations website at



ir.niu.com



.





The Company will provide a hard copy of the Form 20-F containing the audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders and ADS holders upon request. Requests should be directed to the Company's IR Department at



ir@niu.com



.







About





Niu Technologies







As the world’s leading provider of smart urban mobility solutions, NIU designs, manufactures and sells high-performance electric motorcycles, mopeds, bicycles, as well as kick-scooters and e-bikes. NIU has a diversified product portfolio that caters to the various demands of our users and addresses different urban travel scenarios. Currently, NIU offers two model lineups, comprising a number of different vehicle types. These include (i) the electric motorcycle, moped and bicycle series, including the NQi, MQi, UQi, FQi series and others, and (ii) the micro-mobility series, including the kick-scooter series KQi and the e-bike series BQi. NIU has adopted an omnichannel retail model, integrating the offline and online channels, to sell its products and provide services to users.





For more information, please visit





www.niu.com





.







Contacts







Niu Technologies





Email:



ir@niu.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.