Niu Technologies Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results Conference Call Date and Details

Niu Technologies will report 2024 financial results on March 17, 2025, followed by anearnings conference call

Niu Technologies, a leading provider of smart urban mobility solutions, has announced that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2024 on March 17, 2025, before the U.S. market opens. The results will be available on the company's investor relations website, along with a corporate presentation and financial spreadsheets. Niu will also host anearnings conference callon the same day at 8:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time, with participants required to register in advance. Niu Technologies specializes in high-performance electric motorcycles, mopeds, bicycles, kick-scooters, and e-bikes, using an omnichannel retail model to reach customers.

Niu Technologies will report its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2024, providing investors and analysts with important insights into the company’s performance.

The company will host a conference call to discuss the financial and business results, facilitating direct communication with shareholders and analysts.

The availability of live and archived webcasts for the conference call enhances transparency and allows broader access to important information.

The announcement of the earnings report date suggests that financial results may reveal disappointing performance for the fourth quarter and full year of 2024, raising concerns among investors.



The requirement for participants to register in advance to join theearnings conference callmay limit access and transparency for interested stakeholders, potentially affecting investor confidence.



The reliance on an advanced registration system for theearnings callcould be viewed as a barrier to communication, making it harder for small investors to engage with the company’s financial performance updates.

When will NIU announce its financial results for 2024?

NIU will report its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2024 on March 17, 2025.

How can I access NIU's financial results?

Financial results will be available on NIU's investor relations website: https://ir.niu.com/financial-information/quarterly-results.

What time is NIU'searnings conference call

Theearnings conference callis scheduled for March 17, 2025, at 8:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time.

How can I join the NIUearnings call

Participants need to register in advance using the provided registration link to receive dial-in numbers and a personal PIN.

What products does NIU offer?

NIU offers electric motorcycles, mopeds, bicycles, kick-scooters, and e-bikes among its diverse smart urban mobility solutions.

$NIU Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 22 institutional investors add shares of $NIU stock to their portfolio, and 33 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

BEIJING, Feb. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Niu Technologies (“NIU” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: NIU), the world’s leading provider of smart urban mobility solutions, today announced that it will report its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2024 before the U.S. market opens on Monday, March 17, 2025.





The corporate presentation and financial spreadsheets will be posted on NIU’s investor relations website at:







https://ir.niu.com/financial-information/quarterly-results







The Company will host anearnings conference callon Monday, March 17, 2025 at 8:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time (8:00 PM Beijing/Hong Kong Time) to discuss the financial and business results.





To join via phone, participants need to register in advance of the conference call using the link provided below. Upon registration, participants will receive dial-in numbers and a personal PIN, which will be used to join the conference call.











Event:







Niu Technologies Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results Conference Call











Registration Link:











https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI427237b63fc249579b187787482439fd

























A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the investor relations website at



https://ir.niu.com/news-and-events/webcasts-and-presentations









About NIU







As the world’s leading provider of smart urban mobility solutions, NIU designs, manufactures and sells high-performance electric motorcycles, mopeds, bicycles, as well as kick-scooters and e-bikes. NIU has a diversified product portfolio that caters to the various demands of our users and addresses different urban travel scenarios. Currently, NIU offers two model lineups, comprising a number of different vehicle types. These include (i) the electric motorcycle, moped and bicycle series, including the NQi, MQi, UQi, F series and others, and (ii) the micro-mobility series, including the kick-scooter series KQi and the e-bike series BQi. NIU has adopted an omnichannel retail model, integrating the offline and online channels, to sell its products and provide services to users.





For more information, please visit www.niu.com.







Investor Relations Contact:







Niu Technologies





E-mail:



ir@niu.com





