Niu Technologies to Announce First Quarter 2025 Financial Results on May 19

Niu Technologies will announce Q1 2025 financial results on May 19, 2025, and host a conference call.

Niu Technologies, a leader in smart urban mobility solutions, announced that it will release its first quarter 2025 financial results on May 19, 2025, before U.S. markets open. A corporate presentation and financial spreadsheets will be available on its investor relations website. The company will also hold anearnings conference callon the same day at 8:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time, requiring prior registration for participants to obtain dial-in information. NIU offers a varied range of high-performance electric vehicles, including motorcycles, mopeds, bicycles, kick-scooters, and e-bikes, and employs an omnichannel retail model to reach customers.

Potential Positives

Niu Technologies is set to report its financial results for the first quarter of 2025, providing transparency and accountability to investors.

The scheduledearnings conference callsignifies the company's commitment to engaging with stakeholders and providing insights into its financial and business performance.

The release highlights NIU's diversified product portfolio in the growing smart urban mobility market, indicating potential for continued growth and market relevance.

Potential Negatives

The press release does not include any financial projections or guidance for the first quarter 2025, which may leave investors uncertain about the company's performance.

There is a lack of specific details about the financial results being reported, which may lead to speculation about potential weaknesses.

The timing of the earnings release and conference call may be perceived as unfavorable if the results do not meet investor expectations, potentially leading to negative market reactions.

FAQ

When will Niu Technologies report its Q1 2025 financial results?

Niu Technologies will report its Q1 2025 financial results on May 19, 2025, before U.S. market opens.

How can I participate in the Niuearnings conference call

To join theearnings conference call you must register in advance using the provided registration link.

What time is the Niu Technologies conference call?

The conference call is scheduled for 8:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time on May 19, 2025.

Where can I find the financial results and corporate presentation?

The financial results and corporate presentation will be available on NIU’s investor relations website.

What products does Niu Technologies offer?

Niu offers electric motorcycles, mopeds, bicycles, kick-scooters, and e-bikes as part of its smart urban mobility solutions.

$NIU Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 21 institutional investors add shares of $NIU stock to their portfolio, and 28 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

BEIJING, April 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Niu Technologies (“NIU” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: NIU), the world’s leading provider of smart urban mobility solutions, today announced that it will report its financial results for the first quarter 2025 before the U.S. market opens on Monday, May 19, 2025.





The corporate presentation and financial spreadsheets will be posted on NIU’s investor relations website at:







https://ir.niu.com/financial-information/quarterly-results







The Company will host anearnings conference callon Monday, May 19, 2025 at 8:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time (8:00 PM Beijing/Hong Kong Time) to discuss the financial and business results.





To join via phone, participants need to register in advance of the conference call using the link provided below. Upon registration, participants will receive dial-in numbers and a personal PIN, which will be used to join the conference call.











Event:







Niu Technologies First Quarter 2025 Financial Results Conference Call











Registration Link:











https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI5022a0ed839a413e97e2f9706a242baa

























A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the investor relations website at



https://ir.niu.com/news-and-events/webcasts-and-presentations









About NIU







As the world’s leading provider of smart urban mobility solutions, NIU designs, manufactures and sells high-performance electric motorcycles, mopeds, bicycles, as well as kick-scooters and e-bikes. NIU has a diversified product portfolio that caters to the various demands of our users and addresses different urban travel scenarios. Currently, NIU offers two model lineups, comprising a number of different vehicle types. These include (i) the electric motorcycle, moped and bicycle series, including the NQi, MQi, UQi, FQi series and others, and (ii) the micro-mobility series, including the kick-scooter series KQi and the e-bike series BQi. NIU has adopted an omnichannel retail model, integrating the offline and online channels, to sell its products and provide services to users.





For more information, please visit www.niu.com.







Investor Relations Contact:







Niu Technologies





E-mail:



ir@niu.com













