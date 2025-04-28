NIU Introduces KQi 200 Series Electric Scooters Combining Performance, Portability, and Affordability

Niu Technologies launches KQi 200 Series electric scooters, featuring enhanced performance and design, priced at $649 and $699.

Niu Technologies has launched the KQi 200 Series, which includes two new electric scooters aimed at enhancing urban mobility with advanced performance and comfort. The KQi 200P, priced at $649 and available in select Best Buy stores, offers power and stability with a top speed of 19.5 mph and an extended range of 32 miles. The KQi 200F, priced at $699 and sold exclusively online, features a foldable design for portability, making it ideal for daily commuters. Both models include advanced safety features, improved suspension, and a sleek minimalist design. The company emphasizes its commitment to sustainability and accessible high-tech transportation, offering a range of scooters tailored to different rider needs.

Launch of the KQi 200 Series enhances NIU's product lineup, providing an upgraded electric scooter option for consumers.

KQi 200P offers improved performance with a top speed of 19.5 mph and an extended range of 32 miles, appealing to a broader market of daily commuters and adventure seekers.

Partnership with Best Buy for in-store availability increases visibility and accessibility of NIU products to potential customers.

The inclusion of advanced safety features and a 2-year warranty reinforces consumer trust and positions NIU as a reliable brand in the electric mobility sector.

Pricing may be perceived as high compared to competitors in the market, potentially limiting customer interest.

The exclusivity of the KQi 200F to online sales might restrict its visibility and accessibility for potential customers who prefer in-store shopping.

Dependence on third-party retailers like Best Buy for distribution could pose risks to availability and brand control.

What are the prices of the KQi 200 Series scooters?

The KQi 200P is priced at $649, while the KQi 200F is available for $699.

Where can I buy the KQi 200 Series scooters?

The KQi 200P is available at select Best Buy locations, and the KQi 200F can be purchased online at NIU.com.

What are the key features of the KQi 200 scooters?

Key features include enhanced performance, dual-tube suspension, wider handlebars, advanced safety features, and an extended range of 32 miles.

How fast can the KQi 200P scooter go?

The KQi 200P reaches a top speed of 19.5 mph, making it faster than its predecessor.

What warranty is offered with the KQi 200 Series?

NIU offers a 2-year warranty on the KQi 200 Series, ensuring quality assurance and long-term peace of mind.

KQi 200P delivers power and stability at $649 MSRP, now available online and at select Best Buy locations





Niu Technologies





(“NIU”, or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: NIU), the world’s leading provider of smart urban mobility solutions, today announced the launch of the KQi 200 Series, two new electric scooters designed to deliver premium performance and comfort at an accessible price. Available starting today at select Best Buy stores and online, the KQi 200 Series builds upon the success of the KQi2 Pro model, offering an elevated, affordable experience with an upgraded motor, extended range and a minimalist yet sturdy frame. This scooter lineup is designed for the daily commuters and adventure seekers, redefining what’s possible in electric mobility.





“The new KQi 200 Series is the perfect balance of technology, design and performance. The KQi200P now features upgraded power with a top speed of 19.5 mph, 2 mph faster while remaining at the same price point. It also offers a major upgrade with an extended range of 32 miles, a 7 mile improvement over the previous model,” said Ben McGill, Head of North America of NIU. “NIU has continued to stay committed to making high-tech, sustainable transportation more accessible for everyone. With a scooter for every level of rider and a focus on affordable pricing, we continually learn from our customers and implement feedback into our next generations. This approach ensures we’re building exceptional scooters while growing a sustainable network.”







KQi 200P







Designed for riders who want power and stability, the KQi 200P features extra-wide handlebars for precise handling and a comfortable riding experience. The scooter’s sleek frame and powerful motor support improved performance on various terrains and long distance rides. Available at Best Buy starting May 1 for an MSRP of $649.







KQi 200F







Perfect for daily commuters, the KQi 200F is foldable, portable and city-ready. The scooter features a collapsible handlebar for easy storage and transport. Designed with a precision-engineered conical surface design, the handlebars lock securely into place, eliminating wobble while riding. Available exclusively online at NIU.com for an MSRP of $699.







Key Features of the KQi 200 Series:











Enhanced performance:



Reaches a top speed of 19.5 mph, offering faster and more efficient rides.



Dual-tube suspension:



Absorbs shocks and vibrations to deliver a smoother ride on uneven terrain.



Wider handlebars:



Enhances stability and improves steering precision.



Advanced safety features:



Combines a front drum brake and rear e-brake system to ensure superior stopping power, while the NIU smart battery management system adds 14 layers of protection.



Upgraded motor:



350W brushless motor provides 700W max power, enabling more powerful acceleration and increased torque for effortless hill climbing.



Extended range:



Features an optimized tread pattern and advanced tire formula that increases the range by over 10% to an impressive 32 miles.



Sleek, minimalist design:



Integrates wiring, a front-wheel drum brake, and swappable grip tape for a clean, modern look.



New app features:



Allows users to adjust start speed, activate alarms, select acceleration modes, and set charge limits to prevent battery aging.



2-year warranty:



