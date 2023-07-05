Nittoku (TYO:6145) Price Target Increased by 8.50% to 2,993.70

The average one-year price target for Nittoku (TYO:6145) has been revised to 2,993.70 / share. This is an increase of 8.50% from the prior estimate of 2,759.10 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2,898.70 to a high of 3,150.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 11.25% from the latest reported closing price of 2,691.00 / share.

Nittoku Maintains 1.11% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 1.11%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.24. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 22 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nittoku. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 37.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 6145 is 0.08%, a decrease of 30.51%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 84.58% to 733K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VINEX - Vanguard International Explorer Fund Investor Shares holds 212K shares representing 1.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 228K shares, representing a decrease of 7.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 6145 by 8.74% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 160K shares representing 0.88% ownership of the company.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 122K shares representing 0.67% ownership of the company.

HJPSX - Hennessy Japan Small Cap Fund Investor Class holds 73K shares representing 0.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 71K shares, representing an increase of 2.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 6145 by 2.60% over the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 44K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company.

