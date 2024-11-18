News & Insights

Nitto Kohki Reports Decline in Six-Month Profits

November 18, 2024 — 12:22 am EST

Nitto Kohki Co., Ltd. (JP:6151) has released an update.

Nitto Kohki Co., Ltd. reported a decrease in net sales and profits for the six months ended September 30, 2024, with net sales down by 3.2% and profit attributable to owners of parent decreasing by 24%. Despite the decline, the company maintains a strong equity ratio of 87.6% and forecasts an improvement in profits for the full year ending March 31, 2025.

