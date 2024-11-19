Nitto Kohki Expands with New Sales Subsidiary in India

Nitto Kohki Co., Ltd. (JP:6151) has released an update.

Nitto Kohki Co., Ltd. has established a new sales subsidiary in India to capitalize on the country’s growing market, particularly in sectors such as automotive, air conditioning, and medical. The move is aimed at expanding the company’s presence and increasing its market share in India, with the subsidiary expected to begin operations in December 2024. The financial impact on the company’s results for the fiscal year ending March 2025 is expected to be minimal.

