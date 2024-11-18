News & Insights

Stocks

Nitto Kohki Addresses Past Financial Discrepancies

November 18, 2024 — 12:22 am EST

Written by TipRanks Japan Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Nitto Kohki Co., Ltd. (JP:6151) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Nitto Kohki Co., Ltd. has announced the submission of correction reports for past financial results following an investigation revealing overstated inventory valuations by its subsidiary, Tochigi Nitto Kohki. The correction aims to address the material impact on consolidated income over several fiscal years, illustrating the company’s commitment to transparency and accurate financial reporting. Shareholders and stakeholders have been assured of the company’s dedication to rectifying these discrepancies.

For further insights into JP:6151 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.