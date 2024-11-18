Nitto Kohki Addresses Past Financial Discrepancies

Nitto Kohki Co., Ltd. (JP:6151) has released an update.

Nitto Kohki Co., Ltd. has announced the submission of correction reports for past financial results following an investigation revealing overstated inventory valuations by its subsidiary, Tochigi Nitto Kohki. The correction aims to address the material impact on consolidated income over several fiscal years, illustrating the company’s commitment to transparency and accurate financial reporting. Shareholders and stakeholders have been assured of the company’s dedication to rectifying these discrepancies.

