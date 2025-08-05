Markets

Nitto Denko Q1 Net Profit Declines

August 05, 2025 — 04:39 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Nitto Denko reported that first quarter net profit attributable to owners of parent company was 31.30 billion yen, down 13.4% from last year. Earnings per share was 45.66 yen compared to 51.43 yen. Revenue was 246.19 billion yen, down 1.3%.

For the first half, the company expects: net profit attributable to owners of the parent company of 66.0 billion yen, and revenue of 500.0 billion year. For fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, the company expects: net profit attributable to owners of the parent company of 125.0 billion yen, and revenue of 984.0 billion yen.

