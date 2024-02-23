Nitto Denko Corporation - Depositary Receipt () (NDEKY) Price Target Increased by 12.37% to 42.33

The average one-year price target for Nitto Denko Corporation - Depositary Receipt () (OTCPK:NDEKY) has been revised to 42.33 / share. This is an increase of 12.37% from the prior estimate of 37.67 dated January 18, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 32.79 to a high of 54.12 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 8.29% from the latest reported closing price of 46.16 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 302 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nitto Denko Corporation - Depositary Receipt (). This is an increase of 296 owner(s) or 4,933.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NDEKY is 0.19%, a decrease of 66.97%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.04% to 20,416K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MGRAX - MFS International Growth Fund A holds 2,085K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,054K shares, representing an increase of 1.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NDEKY by 5.20% over the last quarter.

MRSAX - MFS Research International Fund A holds 1,916K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,952K shares, representing a decrease of 1.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NDEKY by 4.40% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,913K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,947K shares, representing a decrease of 1.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NDEKY by 0.76% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,131K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,145K shares, representing a decrease of 1.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NDEKY by 8.85% over the last quarter.

VTRIX - Vanguard International Value Fund Investor Shares holds 1,092K shares. No change in the last quarter.

