Nitto Denko Corporation - ADR (NDEKY) Price Target Increased by 9.71% to 36.15

The average one-year price target for Nitto Denko Corporation - ADR (OTC:NDEKY) has been revised to 36.15 / share. This is an increase of 9.71% from the prior estimate of 32.95 dated June 1, 2023.
The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 28.86 to a high of 45.93 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 3.10% from the latest reported closing price of 35.06 / share.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 5 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nitto Denko Corporation - ADR. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 25.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NDEKY is 0.66%, an increase of 11.70%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.60% to 35K shares.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
GTCIX - Quantitative International Equity Portfolio holds 17K shares. No change in the last quarter.
DSEFX - Domini Impact Equity Fund Investor Shares holds 10K shares. No change in the last quarter.
JINTX - Johnson International Fund holds 7K shares. No change in the last quarter.
PMDEX - PMC Diversified Equity Fund Advisor Class Shares holds 1K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing a decrease of 24.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NDEKY by 6.60% over the last quarter.
Russell Investments Group holds 0K shares.
Additional reading:
- JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. American Depositary Receipt American Depositary Shares Representing Shares of Common Stock of Nitto Denko Corporation (Incorporated under the laws of Japan)
- Ziegler, Ziegler & Associates LLP Counselors at Law 570 Lexington Avenue, Suite 2405 New York, New York 10022 (212) 319-7600 Telecopier (212) 319-7605 October 15, 2019
- Certification under Rule 466
- THE RELEASE OF THE SHARES OF STOCK OF THE ISSUER (AS HEREINAFTER DEFINED) UNDERLYING THE ADSs REPRESENTED BY THIS ADR MAY BE LIMITED TO A UNIT OF SUCH NUMBER OF SHARES OF STOCK AS THE ARTICLES OF INCORPORATION MAY FROM TIME TO TIME DESIGNATE AS A "UN
- Certification under Rule 466
This story originally appeared on Fintel.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.