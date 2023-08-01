News & Insights

Nitto Denko Corporation - ADR (NDEKY) Price Target Increased by 9.71% to 36.15

August 01, 2023 — 10:15 pm EDT

The average one-year price target for Nitto Denko Corporation - ADR (OTC:NDEKY) has been revised to 36.15 / share. This is an increase of 9.71% from the prior estimate of 32.95 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 28.86 to a high of 45.93 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 3.10% from the latest reported closing price of 35.06 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nitto Denko Corporation - ADR. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 25.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NDEKY is 0.66%, an increase of 11.70%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.60% to 35K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

NDEKY / Nitto Denko Corporation - ADR Shares Held by Institutions

GTCIX - Quantitative International Equity Portfolio holds 17K shares. No change in the last quarter.

DSEFX - Domini Impact Equity Fund Investor Shares holds 10K shares. No change in the last quarter.

JINTX - Johnson International Fund holds 7K shares. No change in the last quarter.

PMDEX - PMC Diversified Equity Fund Advisor Class Shares holds 1K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing a decrease of 24.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NDEKY by 6.60% over the last quarter.

Russell Investments Group holds 0K shares.

