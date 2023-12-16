Nitto Denko Corporation - ADR (NDEKY) Price Target Increased by 6.68% to 38.93

The average one-year price target for Nitto Denko Corporation - ADR (OTC:NDEKY) has been revised to 38.93 / share. This is an increase of 6.68% from the prior estimate of 36.49 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 27.57 to a high of 47.76 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 11.75% from the latest reported closing price of 34.84 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nitto Denko Corporation - ADR. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 16.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NDEKY is 0.27%, a decrease of 52.55%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 38.19% to 24K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DSEFX - Domini Impact Equity Fund Investor Shares holds 10K shares. No change in the last quarter.

JINTX - Johnson International Fund holds 9K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7K shares, representing an increase of 23.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NDEKY by 22.86% over the last quarter.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 4K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing an increase of 2.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NDEKY by 5.88% over the last quarter.

PMDEX - PMC Diversified Equity Fund Advisor Class Shares holds 1K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Russell Investments Group holds 0K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 34.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NDEKY by 78.33% over the last quarter.

