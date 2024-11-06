News & Insights

Nittetsu Mining Reports Strong Sales Growth Amid Profit Challenges

November 06, 2024 — 11:56 pm EST

Nittetsu Mining Co., Ltd. (JP:1515) has released an update.

Nittetsu Mining Co., Ltd. reported a significant increase in net sales for the first half of 2024, up 15.7% from the previous year, reflecting strong market performance. Despite the rise in sales, the company experienced a decline in operating profit by 18.8%, although profit attributable to owners improved by 23.4%. The company has also revised its financial forecast for the full year, projecting continued growth.

