Nittetsu Mining Reports Strong Sales Growth Amid Profit Challenges

Nittetsu Mining Co., Ltd. reported a significant increase in net sales for the first half of 2024, up 15.7% from the previous year, reflecting strong market performance. Despite the rise in sales, the company experienced a decline in operating profit by 18.8%, although profit attributable to owners improved by 23.4%. The company has also revised its financial forecast for the full year, projecting continued growth.

