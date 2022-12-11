Nitro Software recommends higher $358 mln bid from KKR-backed Alludo

Adds details and background on bid

Dec 12 (Reuters) - Australia's Nitro Software Ltd NTO.AX said on Monday it received a higher offer from KKR Inc's KKR.N Alludo for up to A$526.9 million ($357.61 million), trumping a sweetened bid by rival bidder Potentia Capital last week.

The scheme of arrangement for A$2.15 a share has been made alongside a simultaneous off-market takeover offer for the PDF and e-signature software signing company, conditional on the Alludo scheme not proceeding and a 50.1% minimum acceptance condition, Nitro said.

Alludo's proposal outbids private equity firm and top shareholder Potentia Capital's A$2 per share offer with a scrip alternative on Friday.

Nitro shares closed at A$2.13 on Friday, giving Alludo's latest offer a premium of 0.9%.

Nitro said the revised bid from Alludo was conditional on the company confirming that it would not provide due diligence access to Potentia Capital.

The company recommended that shareholders vote in favour of superior Alludo scheme.

($1 = 1.4734 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Savyata Mishra in Bengaluru; editing by Grant McCool)

((Savyata.Mishra@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.