US Markets

Nitro Software Ltd plans Australia IPO to raise about $75 mln

Contributor
Nikhil Kurian Nainan Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DANIEL MUNOZ

Adobe Inc rival Nitro Software Ltd said on Friday that it plans to raise A$110.2 million ($74.78 million) through an initial public offering in Australia, braving a tough local market that has seen a number of listings pulled.

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Adobe Inc ADBE.O rival Nitro Software Ltd said on Friday that it plans to raise A$110.2 million ($74.78 million) through an initial public offering in Australia, braving a tough local market that has seen a number of listings pulled.

San Francisco-based Nitro will price its offering at A$1.72 per share.

($1 = 1.4736 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

((NikhilKurian.Nainan@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @NikhilKurianN; +91 806 749 1637;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular