Nitro Software Ltd plans Australia IPO to raise about $75 mln
Nov 22 (Reuters) - Adobe Inc ADBE.O rival Nitro Software Ltd said on Friday that it plans to raise A$110.2 million ($74.78 million) through an initial public offering in Australia, braving a tough local market that has seen a number of listings pulled.
San Francisco-based Nitro will price its offering at A$1.72 per share.
($1 = 1.4736 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
