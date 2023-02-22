US Markets

Nitro Software gets improved $364 mln offer from Potentia

February 22, 2023 — 11:26 pm EST

Written by Harish Sridharan for Reuters ->

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Nitro Software NTO.AX said on Thursday it has received an improved takeover offer from private equity firm Potentia Capital, which now values the software maker at A$532.3 million ($363.6 million).

A sub-committee established by Nitro'a board determined that the latest A$2.17-per-share offer was a superior proposal to the A$2.15-per-share offered by rival suitor KKR Inc-backed Alludo, it said. ($1 = 1.4641 Australian dollars)

