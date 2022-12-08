US Markets
Nitro Software gets higher bid from Potentia Capital

December 08, 2022 — 04:26 pm EST

Written by Savyata Mishra for Reuters ->

Corrects dateline to Dec 9 from Dec 8

Dec 9 (Reuters) - Australia's Nitro Software Ltd NTO.AX said on Friday it got a higher A$2 per share offer with a scrip alternative from private equity firm Potentia Capital, matching a rival bid from KKR Inc's KKR.N Alludo.

Nitro said it would consider the offer from Potentia.

(Reporting by Savyata Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Savyata.Mishra@thomsonreuters.com))

