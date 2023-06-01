Nitori Holdings (TYO:9843) Price Target Increased by 5.09% to 18,793.50

The average one-year price target for Nitori Holdings (TYO:9843) has been revised to 18,793.50 / share. This is an increase of 5.09% from the prior estimate of 17,884.00 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 14,645.00 to a high of 23,100.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 10.58% from the latest reported closing price of 16,995.00 / share.

Nitori Holdings Maintains 0.87% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 0.87%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.21. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.29%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 215 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nitori Holdings. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 1.90% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 9843 is 0.18%, an increase of 0.21%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.21% to 9,514K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

HLMIX - Harding Loevner International Equity Portfolio Institutional holds 1,358K shares representing 1.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,447K shares, representing a decrease of 6.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 9843 by 19.77% over the last quarter.

TEPLX - Templeton Growth Fund, Inc. holds 1,091K shares representing 0.97% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 985K shares representing 0.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 996K shares, representing a decrease of 1.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 9843 by 23.06% over the last quarter.

ANWPX - NEW PERSPECTIVE FUND holds 638K shares representing 0.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 724K shares, representing a decrease of 13.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 9843 by 24.73% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 574K shares representing 0.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 569K shares, representing an increase of 0.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 9843 by 13.66% over the last quarter.

