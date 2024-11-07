Nitori Holdings Reports Strong Mid-Year Financial Growth

Nitori Holdings Co ( (NCLTF) ) has released its Q2 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Nitori Holdings Co presented to its investors.

Nitori Holdings Co., Ltd. is a leading Japanese company specializing in home furnishings and retail, known for its extensive range of affordable furniture and interior goods. Nitori Holdings reported a notable increase in its consolidated financial results for the six months ended September 30, 2024, showcasing growth in net sales and profits. The company achieved net sales of ¥445,768 million, marking a 6.9% year-on-year increase, and an operating profit of ¥57,974 million, reflecting a 5.1% rise. Ordinary profit and profit attributable to owners of the parent also grew by 6.5% and 6.3%, respectively, compared to the same period last year. Nitori Holdings maintained a strong financial position with total assets of ¥1,225,826 million and a capital adequacy ratio of 76.6%. The company announced an increase in dividends, with a forecast total annual dividend of ¥152.00 per share for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025. Looking ahead, Nitori Holdings is optimistic about sustaining its growth trajectory, as reflected in its forecast for the full fiscal year ending March 2025, projecting a 7.2% increase in net sales and a 6.3% rise in profit attributable to owners of the parent.

