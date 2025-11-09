Nitori Holdings Co., - Depositary Receipt (NCLTY) Price Target Decreased by 50.20% to 10.32

The average one-year price target for Nitori Holdings Co., - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:NCLTY) has been revised to $10.32 / share. This is a decrease of 50.20% from the prior estimate of $20.72 dated September 12, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $8.87 to a high of $12.29 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 5.09% from the latest reported closing price of $10.87 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 8 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nitori Holdings Co., - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 20.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NCLTY is 0.01%, an increase of 15.35%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 34.04% to 30K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Rhumbline Advisers holds 16K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16K shares , representing an increase of 0.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NCLTY by 3.67% over the last quarter.

GAMMA Investing holds 9K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares , representing an increase of 46.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NCLTY by 65.14% over the last quarter.

SPWO - SP Funds S&P World (ex-US) ETF holds 4K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares , representing an increase of 28.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NCLTY by 36.31% over the last quarter.

Salomon & Ludwin holds 1K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 89.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NCLTY by 677.66% over the last quarter.

Skopos Labs holds 0K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares , representing a decrease of 39.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NCLTY by 57.70% over the last quarter.

