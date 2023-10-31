Niterra Co. (NGKSF) Price Target Increased by 23.42% to 22.70

The average one-year price target for Niterra Co. (OTC:NGKSF) has been revised to 22.70 / share. This is an increase of 23.42% from the prior estimate of 18.39 dated February 1, 2022.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 15.37 to a high of 29.04 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 0.80% from the latest reported closing price of 22.52 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 126 funds or institutions reporting positions in Niterra Co.. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 2.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NGKSF is 0.14%, a decrease of 9.19%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.69% to 17,607K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,598K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,561K shares, representing an increase of 1.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NGKSF by 2.75% over the last quarter.

PRIDX - T. Rowe Price International Discovery Fund holds 1,609K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,705K shares, representing a decrease of 5.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NGKSF by 3.22% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,539K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,489K shares, representing an increase of 3.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NGKSF by 3.99% over the last quarter.

TRIGX - T. Rowe Price International Value Equity Fund holds 1,149K shares.

TBGVX - Tweedy, Browne Global Value Fund holds 821K shares. No change in the last quarter.

