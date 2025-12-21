Niterra Co. (NGKSF) Price Target Increased by 20.59% to 38.29

The average one-year price target for Niterra Co. (OTCPK:NGKSF) has been revised to $38.29 / share. This is an increase of 20.59% from the prior estimate of $31.75 dated July 4, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $28.47 to a high of $50.84 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 77.18% from the latest reported closing price of $21.61 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 140 funds or institutions reporting positions in Niterra Co.. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NGKSF is 0.22%, an increase of 1.10%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.69% to 18,851K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,386K shares representing 1.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,511K shares , representing a decrease of 5.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NGKSF by 2.18% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,489K shares representing 0.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,523K shares , representing a decrease of 2.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NGKSF by 5.95% over the last quarter.

TRIGX - T. Rowe Price International Value Equity Fund holds 1,280K shares representing 0.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,152K shares , representing an increase of 9.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NGKSF by 10.59% over the last quarter.

Columbia Funds Variable Series Trust II - Columbia Variable Portfolio - Overseas Core Fund Class 3 holds 1,207K shares representing 0.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,321K shares , representing a decrease of 9.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NGKSF by 4.12% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 986K shares representing 0.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 962K shares , representing an increase of 2.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NGKSF by 7.23% over the last quarter.

