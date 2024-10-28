Nitches’ InTheZone Labs opens network for distributors, affiliates, influencers

The company said, “Nitches, Inc. (NICH) is thrilled to announce that InTheZone Labs has officially opened doors for distributors, affiliates, and influencers to join our mission of delivering groundbreaking cognitive and wellness solutions. As part of our commitment to expanding the reach of our products, we have launched a targeted recruitment drive, inviting professionals and influencers to leverage this exciting opportunity. The InTheZone affiliate program offers an extremely competitive 20% commission on sales, including both one-time and subscription purchases, giving participants significant earning potential. Simultaneously, we are taking a pivotal step forward in our Phase One Testing, where we’ve sent our initial product samples to a distinguished group of early testers, including medical doctors, doctors of chiropractic, former NFL players, and U.S. veterans. These respected individuals represent diverse user profiles, allowing us to gather comprehensive feedback across multiple demographics and use cases. Over the coming weeks, we’ll release insights from this testing phase, focusing on the specific benefits of our bioceutical approach and the impact of our key ingredients.”

