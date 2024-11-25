Nitches, Inc. says InTheZone Labs progresses toward Amazon listing

Nitches announced strides for its flagship brand, InTheZone Labs. InTheZone Labs is in the final stages of integrating its product line with Amazon.com. The company expects the listing process to be finalized by next week, aligning inventory and systems with the website to ensure seamless fulfillment. This milestone will make InTheZone Labs’ innovative bioceuticals more accessible to a wider audience, delivering the edge customers need to “Get In The Zone for 2025.” InTheZone Labs has officially joined the ShareASale and Awin affiliate networks, offering partners a lucrative opportunity to promote premium, American-made supplements. Affiliates receive 20% commissions, a higher-than-average rate in the industry, with access to a growing library of promotional materials. New affiliates are encouraged to sign up and capitalize on the burgeoning demand for high-performance supplements. InTheZone Labs has been conducting rigorous Phase One testing with select groups, including U.S. veterans, former NFL athletes, a team led by a Doctor of Chiropractic, a traditional medical doctor, and other professionals. Preliminary feedback on InTheZone Focused Extreme has been positive, showcasing notable benefits: Brain Fog Reduction: Participants reported significant clarity and focus throughout the day, even in high-stress or demanding environments. Decreased Coffee Dependence: Many testers noted they no longer needed their regular coffee intake, as Focused Extreme provided sustained energy and mental sharpness. Workout Synergy: Several testers observed enhanced pre-workout focus, with effects lasting well beyond their exercise routines. One key finding from the testing revealed that larger individuals, such as former NFL players, achieved optimal results with an adjusted dosage. This feedback underscores the importance of tailoring guidance for different body types, ensuring maximum efficacy for all users.

