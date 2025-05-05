Nisun International Secures $50 Mln Corn Supply Deal And Extends Share Buyback, Stock Down

(RTTNews) - Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd (NISN), Monday announced that it has inked a $50 million agreement with Sichuan Yingdafeng Agricultural Technology Co. to procure high-quality yellow corn over the next 12 months.

All shipments will adhere to China's national food safety and quality standards, bolstering Nisun's expanding presence in the domestic grain supply network.

In a move to enhance long-term shareholder value, Nisun will continue its ongoing stock repurchase program, reflecting management's confidence in the company's performance and belief that its shares remain undervalued.

NISN is currently trading at $4.97, down $0.31 or 5.90 percent on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.