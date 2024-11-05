Nisun International enters rubber supply chain market with orders for $13.5M

Nisun International (NISN) signed strategic partnership agreements with Shandong Hi-Speed Qingdao West Coast Port, Shanneng Qingdao Smart, and Ningbo Weiduoduo New Material. These agreements mark Nisun International’s strategic entry into the rubber supply chain market with initial orders totaling approximately $13.5M. As part of this collaboration, the company will deliver 6,484.8 tons of rubber products, highlighting its commitment to expanding into essential industries and strengthening its integrated supply chain capabilities.

