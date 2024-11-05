News & Insights

Stocks
NISN

Nisun International enters rubber supply chain market with orders for $13.5M

November 05, 2024 — 09:21 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Nisun International (NISN) signed strategic partnership agreements with Shandong Hi-Speed Qingdao West Coast Port, Shanneng Qingdao Smart, and Ningbo Weiduoduo New Material. These agreements mark Nisun International’s strategic entry into the rubber supply chain market with initial orders totaling approximately $13.5M. As part of this collaboration, the company will deliver 6,484.8 tons of rubber products, highlighting its commitment to expanding into essential industries and strengthening its integrated supply chain capabilities.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on NISN:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NISN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.