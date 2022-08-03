Nisun International Enterprise Development Group (NASDAQ:NISN) Knows How To Allocate Capital

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. With that in mind, the ROCE of Nisun International Enterprise Development Group (NASDAQ:NISN) looks attractive right now, so lets see what the trend of returns can tell us.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Nisun International Enterprise Development Group is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.21 = US$38m ÷ (US$274m - US$89m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2021).

Thus, Nisun International Enterprise Development Group has an ROCE of 21%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 10% earned by companies in a similar industry.

NasdaqCM:NISN Return on Capital Employed August 3rd 2022

In the above chart we have measured Nisun International Enterprise Development Group's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Tell Us?

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group deserves to be commended in regards to it's returns. The company has consistently earned 21% for the last five years, and the capital employed within the business has risen 485% in that time. Returns like this are the envy of most businesses and given it has repeatedly reinvested at these rates, that's even better. If these trends can continue, it wouldn't surprise us if the company became a multi-bagger.

The Bottom Line On Nisun International Enterprise Development Group's ROCE

In the end, the company has proven it can reinvest it's capital at high rates of returns, which you'll remember is a trait of a multi-bagger. Despite these impressive fundamentals, the stock has collapsed 75% over the last five years, so there is likely other factors affecting the company's future prospects. That's why it's worth looking further into this stock because while these fundamentals look good, there could be other issues with the business.

Since virtually every company faces some risks, it's worth knowing what they are, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Nisun International Enterprise Development Group (of which 1 doesn't sit too well with us!) that you should know about.

High returns are a key ingredient to strong performance, so check out our free list ofstocks earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.