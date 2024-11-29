NiSun International Announces Board Elections and Auditor Approval

NiSun International Enterprise Development Group (NISN) has released an update.

NiSun International Enterprise Development Group successfully held its 2024 Annual Meeting of Shareholders in Shanghai, where Xin Liu and Christian DeAngelis were elected to the Board of Directors. Additionally, the appointment of Enrome LLP as the independent auditor for 2024 was ratified by an overwhelming majority. These decisions reflect the company’s strategic direction and commitment to strong governance.

