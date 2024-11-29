News & Insights

Stocks

NiSun International Announces Board Elections and Auditor Approval

November 29, 2024 — 08:57 am EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

NiSun International Enterprise Development Group (NISN) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

NiSun International Enterprise Development Group successfully held its 2024 Annual Meeting of Shareholders in Shanghai, where Xin Liu and Christian DeAngelis were elected to the Board of Directors. Additionally, the appointment of Enrome LLP as the independent auditor for 2024 was ratified by an overwhelming majority. These decisions reflect the company’s strategic direction and commitment to strong governance.

For further insights into NISN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NISN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.